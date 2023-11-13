The 2023-24 Premier League season has been chaos so far and the table is beautifully congested as we head into the November international break.

How do we make sense of it all? If only there was another way to rank how teams are getting on...

There are a few outliers overachieving, or underachieving, as the Premier League continues to provide shocks galore up and down the table and we look to have an extremely tight title race between up to a dozen teams this season.

Below are the Power Rankings for all 20 teams based on what they showed us in Matchweek 12 and their current trajectory. Get ready for plenty of moves up and down this ranking in the weeks, and many months, to come.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 12

The strugglers

20. Burnley - Even

19. Fulham - Down 3

18. Sheffield United - Even

17. Nottingham Forest - Down 3

16. Luton Town - Down 1

The Clarets battled hard against Arsenal but were undone by sloppy defensive mistakes once again as they’re bottom of our rankings and the table. Fulham are sinking fast with three defeats from their last four and Marco Silva’s side are making defensive errors which weren’t there last season and are really struggling to finish chances. Sheffield United are battling away and grabbed a big point at Brighton as they remain within touching distance of Premier League safety. Nottingham Forest took a big step back after a big step forwards as Steve Cooper’s side keep on coughing up goals and their away form has to improve if they’re going to kick on this season. Luton battled incredibly hard away at Manchester United and if they had grabbed a point, United couldn’t complain.

The scrappers

15. Bournemouth - Up 4

14. West Ham - Up 3

13. Crystal Palace - Even

12. Brighton - Down 4

11. Everton - Up 1

What a huge win, and performance, for Bournemouth as they battered an injury-hit Newcastle to give Andoni Iraola’s side more belief they can climb the table as they’ve now won two of their last three. West Ham also eased the pressure on David Moyes as Ward-Prowse’s corner kick clinic did the damage against Forest, while Crystal Palace will be a feeling a little concerned. They coughed up three goals at home against Everton and Roy Hodgson’s side have now won just one of their last five games. Brighton are now six games without a win as Roberto De Zerbi hit out at the officials in their disappointing home draw with Sheffield United as the Thursday-Sunday grind is hitting them hard. Everton got another huge win as Sean Dyche’s side secured back-to-back away wins and have one defeat from their last five as they’re hitting teams on the counter and are thriving from being more direct.

The promising bunch

10. Manchester United - Even

9. Wolves - Up 2

8. Brentford - Down 2

7. Newcastle - Down 4

6. Chelsea - Up 3

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have won four of their last five games in the Premier League but their 1-0 home win against Luton wasn’t impressive as they ground it out. United got the job done but it wasn’t pretty and ETH will be relieved about the international break and hoping his injury issues calm down soon. Gary O’Neil’s Wolves pulled off an incredible late comeback win at home to Tottenham and Wolves were very good value for that win as they continue to press high and probably haven’t got the points their performances deserve this season. Injury-hit Brentford saw their three-game winning streak come to an abrupt end and they caused Liverpool some problems at Anfield but they were a little sloppy defensively and were made to pay. Newcastle have run out of steam in a big way as Eddie Howe’s side put in an understandably lethargic display in their loss at Bournemouth as their squad has been stretched to its limits with the rigors of the Champions League taking a huge toll on the Magpies. What a week it was for Chelsea as they followed up their win at Tottenham by drawing at home to Man City in a thriller as Mauricio Pochettino’s side scored eight goals across the two game and took a big step forward. Chelsea will be feeling that they should have beaten City if they had cleaned up a few defensive errors.

The leading lights

5. Tottenham - Down 3

4. Aston Villa - Up 3

3. Arsenal - Up 1

2. Liverpool - Up 3

1. Manchester City - Even

What a tough week for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham as injuries and chaos saw them lose against Chelsea and then they unraveled late on at Wolves as they coughed up a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 after a timid display. Still, it has been a great season so far for Tottenham and Postecoglou will have the international break to sort out how to patch things up for a tough stretch of games as he waits for some key players to return. Aston Villa made it 13-straight home wins in the Premier League as they dismantled Fulham and Unai Emery’s side are dreaming of the top four as they continue to be the most cohesive team in the league. Arsenal made light work of Burnley as Mikel Arteta’s side were missing plenty of key players but made set-pieces count as they keep grinding out wins and are right there at the top of the table and the international break has come at a good time for them to reset and rest a few star men. Liverpool were ruthless against Brentford as they still left a few gaps defensively on the break but going forward Mohamed Salah is rolling back the years and Nunez, Jota and Szoboszlai are all feeding off the energy of one another as Jurgen Klopp has created another monstrous attacking machine. In top spot we still have Manchester City as they were a late penalty kick away from winning a thriller at Chelsea and in a topsy-turvy game it looked like they had done enough to get all three points. You get the sense Pep Guardiola’s side are only just warming up this season and the fact they’re top of the Premier League table despite some disjointed displays tells you everything you need to know.

