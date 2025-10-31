Premier League predictions, five things to watch for Week 10 of the 2025-26 season

Chelsea and Spurs almost always engage in fierce clashes deserving of their London derby status, and this week will prove a big one for both teams Premier League goals.

It’s the highlights of the fixture list, at least in terms of name-brand hype, though it’s far from the only beauty on the docket.

Ice-cold Liverpool are hoping to cool down Aston Villa, Man City want to refind winning ways against a Bournemouth side breathing rarefied air, and both Fulham and Wolves are hoping to breathe life into moribund campaigns.

Below are kickoff times, stream info, and predictions for the Week 9 matches of the Premier League’s 2025-26 season.

Five things to watch: Premier League Week 10

Will Ruben Amorim’s men show strengthened confidence? Three-straight wins have Manchester United right back in the top-four picture. It turns out consistency can be real when a super-talented team is only fighting on one front, and a win over Nottingham Forest also puts them close to five (and a famous haircut for a fan made famous by their losses). Litmus test for slumping Liverpool, in-form Aston Villa. The Premier League champions started the year in fantastic shape and Aston Villa began the campaign looking like a shell of themselves. The scripts have flipped entirely, and if Villa win at Anfield it will say a lot about the fortunes of both sides. Animosity amped as London rivals chase same goal: Spurs and Chelsea are both in the UEFA Champions League this season and their uneven form in the Premier League plus the long odds of winning the European Cup means a return is no guarantee. Thomas Frank’s Spurs are up in third but Chelsea are three points back and have been dealing with injuries all year. A win for Enzo Maresca would have the table looking a bit more like he expected through 10 weeks. Are Newcastle for real? The Magpies have won three-straight games across all competitions but Eddie Howe’s men have dealt with inconsistency in their second try at deal with a Champions League campaign in his tenure. West Ham have been borderline lifeless under two managers now and it will be a cauldron for both teams in London. Surely, Newcastle require an answer. Wolves teetering on the brink. A win over Fulham would pull Vitor Pereira’s men within three points of 17th-place Fulham. A loss would sink them a minimum of eight points back of safety after 10 weeks. And what would it say if the Cottagers gave Wolves three points in London?

Premier League predictions for Week 10 of the 2025-26 season

Brighton vs Leeds United prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

The Seagulls seem likely to bounce back, though they’ve been quite leaky as a defensive unit and Farke will fancy his chances of getting onto the score sheet. The win would’ve renewed the vibes around the team, and this would be a statement if Leeds could get a positive result. Maybe not this week. Brighton 2-0 Leeds. (Nick Mendola)

Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford have a bit more rest than their hosts, who had a much trickier midweek in the League Cup with their Wednesday fight against Liverpool. The Bees are considered underdogs here despite the disparate form of both clubs. It’s fair to say that the hosts should be on upset alert. Palace 1-1 Brentford. (Nick Mendola)

Fulham vs Wolves prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

This feels like it will be a really cagey game as both teams know the importance of getting a win. I think Fulham will get it as their luck will finally turn. Fulham 2-1 Wolves. (Joe Prince-Wright)

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

This will be a tight, tense game and it will be decided by a moment of quality or a mistake. United have quality in abundance in attack so let’s give them the win. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United. (Joe Prince-Wright)

Burnley vs Arsenal prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

It’s hard to predict anything other than a comfortable Arsenal win but Burnley have made it really tough for some big teams so far this season. They can sit back and frustrate but also hit you ruthlessly on the counter. But none of that will matter. Burnley 0-3 Arsenal. (Joe Prince-Wright)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea prediction

Kickoff: 1:30pm ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

The Blues have better depth right now but it’s still oh-so-difficult to choose between these two sides. Spurs are home, and both teams are in the thick of a crazy stretch of schedule that touches three competitions. So how much of an advantage is North London in this one? Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Chelsea. (Nick Mendola)

Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction

Kickoff: 4pm ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

The Reds are a dangerous bunch and they essentially punted on the League Cup fourth round at home to Palace in order to have full strength for a brutal three-match run of Villa at home, Real Madrid at home, and Man City away. Villa are busy, too, though they’ll be at home for a pair of fixtures following this one. The impetus will be on Liverpool to deliver a win especially after Slot’s rotated lineup left Anfield without a goal or League Cup hopes at midweek. Surely they can’t have fallen this far from their standards. Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa. (Nick Mendola)

West Ham vs Newcastle United prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Matter-of-fact West Ham have been that poor this season, thanks for asking. The Irons have already conceded 20 goals in the league and fans are hoping that Espirito Santo finds the right recipe for his midfield and helps both his defense and his forwards. Newcastle, however, have one of the best midfield trios in the world, so it won’t be easy even if the Irons get it right. West Ham 1-3 Newcastle. (Nick Mendola)

Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

How to watch: Watch live on NBC.com

City’s run of Bournemouth, Dortmund, and Liverpool is a rough way to head into the next international break, and Guardiola’s already navigating a schedule that included one more match than Cherries this week. But City rested Gigio Donnarumma and a less-than-100% Erling Haaland at midweek and could well get Rodri back for this one. This will be a fun game, but the hosts will be the title hopefuls who find the breakthrough. Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth. (Nick Mendola)

Sunderland vs Everton prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Another David Moyes derby, and David Moyes usually feels like the best bet to win one of those. Sunderland did not get a reality check from Chelsea, and Regis Le Bris’ tactical sense is wonderful. The good times may continue at the Stadium of Light, at least to some degree. Sunderland 1-1 Everton (Nick Mendola)