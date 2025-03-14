Premier League predictions, odds: Week 29 of the 2024-25 season

Week 29 of the Premier League season began weeks ago, thanks to the oddities of the many tournaments in England, when Aston Villa drew Liverpool 2-2 in a match pulled forward due to the Reds’ Sunday date with Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in the League Cup Final.

Good news — we nailed that prediction.

It’s one of 18 correct score predictions we’ve hit this season, and PST’s crew of Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola have eight more chances to get one right on the money in Week 29 (Newcastle and Crystal Palace’s fixture has been pushed into May, so 10-for-10 is even further away than the suggestions of math).

Here’s what we’re seeing for this weekend in the Premier League.

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 29 of the 2024-25 season

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest odds, prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

Odds: Ipswich (+260) vs Forest (+100) | Draw (+250)

TV Channel/Stream: Stream live on Peacock Premium

Ipswich are due for a win. They may only have three but the list includes Chelsea and Spurs, so taking care of Forest is far from an impossibility. Their first meeting was a 1-0 Forest home win in the league before the FA Cup tie went to penalties earlier this month. Could Liam Delap be set for an end to his dry spell? Ipswich 1-1 Nottingham Forest — NM

Manchester City vs Brighton odds, prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

Odds: Man City (-150) vs Brighton (+340) | Draw (+333)

TV Channel/Stream: Stream live on Peacock Premium

Erling Haaland has at least a goal or an assist in four career games against Brighton, including a marker in a Week 11 loss at the Amex Stadium. But Brighton have scored multiple goals in all four matches of their Premier League winning run and can overcome a scoring foe. Still.... Man City 3-2 Brighton — NM

Southampton vs Wolves odds, prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

Odds: Saints (+240) vs Wolves (+105) | Draw (+250)

TV Channel/Stream: Stream live on Peacock Premium

Saints have allowed 2+ expected goals against in four-straight games, with two of those games an eye-popping 4.99 and 5.12 to Liverpool and Brighton. But you know what? Maybe because it’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend here in the United States. Maybe it’s because Saints have a player nicknamed Tall Paul. I’m gonna do it. I don’t know why. These games happen sometimes and sometime will be this Saturday at St. Mary’s. Southampton 2-1 Wolves — NM

Everton vs West Ham odds, prediction

Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday

Odds: Everton (+110) vs West Ham (+270) | Draw (+220)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Watch live on NBC.com

The Toffees have done well considering how many attacking options have been (and remain) unavailable to them. West Ham have played a series of tight games of late with goals at a premium. We don’t see many nil-nils in the Premier League, but we’ll go for a deadlock. Everton 1-1 West Ham — NM

Bournemouth vs Brentford odds, prediction

Kickoff: 1:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: Bournemouth (-135) vs Brentford (+310) | Draw (+310)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network— Watch live on NBC.com

Most of Brentford’s positive results have come against bottom-half sides, but they’ve beaten Newcastle and Bournemouth as well. The Cherries have struggled to keep their goal clear during their losing run, but they’ll be desperate to restore their season hopes and have the home crowd behind them. Bournemouth 2-1 Brentford — NM

Arsenal vs Chelsea odds, prediction

Kickoff: 9:30am ET Sunday

Odds: Arsenal (-125) vs Chelsea (+333) | Draw (+270)

TV Channel/Stream: Stream live on Peacock Premium | En Espanol

A wide open, end-to-end affair might just be what Arsenal need to break out of their scoring slump and we know that Chelsea will be happy to oblige, so don’t be surprised if we get a bit of a goal fest in this one. Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea — AE

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur odds, prediction

Kickoff: 9:30am ET Sunday

Odds: Fulham (+100) vs Spurs (+230) | Draw (+290)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Watch live on NBC.com

Fulham are beginning a run of Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool, and it will determine whether they are a mid-table team or a European contender. This one sees Spurs coming off a Thursday winner-take-all affair with AZ Alkmaar, and that could make a difference in the details. Fulham will keep their hopes alive for at least another couple of weeks. Fulham 1-1 Spurs — NM

Leicester City vs Manchester United 3pm odds, prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Sunday

Odds: Leicester (+310) vs Man Utd (-120) | Draw (+270)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Watch live on NBC.com

Man United enter on a high after one of their best performances of the season at home to 10-man Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Leicester need something badly and will test depth-challenged United in a real way. Ruud van Nistelrooy will want one more bonus from his former club, but are the Red Devils about to ride the vibes? Leicester City 1-2 Manchester United — NM