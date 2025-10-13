How to watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Lionel Messi is expected to feature for Argentina when the World Cup champions meet CONCACAF minnows Puerto Rico in an international friendly at Fort Lauderdale’s Chase Stadium on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old sat out Argentina’s 1-0 friendly win over Venezuela last week, instead opting to deliver a shining performance for Inter Miami in a 4-0 win over Atlanta United. Messi had two goals and an assist in the game, which came seven days after a three-assist showing against New England.

So Messi looks set to collect his 195th cap for Argentina on Tuesday, hoping to add to his 114 goals for the Albiceleste.

Hosts Los Boricuas haven’t played since a 2-1 win over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines back in June. That was their first win in six games, and English coach Charlie Trout would be thrilled to put together a fine performance against the world’s best player.

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8pm ET Tuesday (October 14)

Venue: Chase Stadium — Fort Lauderdale, Florida

TV Channel: None

Streaming: ViX, Fanatiz

Puerto Rico team news, focus

The squad is heavily-insulated with American-based players including multiple players from NCAA schools and USL League One rosters. Their leading scorers — Ricardo Rivera and Gerald Diaz — both play for USL Championship side Miami FC.

Argentina team news, focus

Aside from Messi, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni could opt to give runs to several players anxious for caps ahead of the World Cup. Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi enters with two caps, while River Plate defender Lautaro Rivero is yet to be capped by the senior team. Palmeiras duo Jose Manuel Lopez and Anibal Moreno are also seeking their first caps, while Crystal Palace keeper Walter Benitez could earn a second cap.

Puerto Rico vs Argentina prediction

If Puerto Rico hangs within a couple of goals it will be notable. Puerto Rico 0-4 Argentina.