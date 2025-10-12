How to watch USMNT vs Australia live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT side host Australia in a friendly in Colorado on Tuesday.

WATCH — USMNT v Australia

The USMNT drew 1-1 with Ecuador in Austin, Texas on Friday in a promising display as Folarin Balogun scored a late equalizer. Pochettino needed that result, and performance, after some tough outings in recent months. The USMNT still haven’t got all of their starters together for this window, but we now have a very good idea of which players Pochettino wants to go with as the 2026 World Cup on home soil inches closer.

Tony Popovic’s Socceroos will be at the World Cup next summer after rebounding impressively from a slow start in Asian World Cup qualifying. They also recorded an impressive 1-0 win against Canada in Montreal on Friday as Nestory Irankunda scored the winner late on. That means Australia have now won seven games in a row and are 12 games unbeaten and as they approach their sixth-straight World Cup appearance, the hopes are high they can reach the knockout rounds next summer.

For live updates and highlights throughout USMNT vs Australia, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch USMNT vs Australia live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9pm ET Tuesday (October 14)

Venue: DSG Park — Commerce City, Colorado

TV Channel: NBC Universo

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock En Espanol

USMNT team news, focus

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Brenden Aaronson are all pushing to start as Pochettino will surely rotate heavily from the draw against Ecuador. Balogun looked sharp up top and if he can stay fit, he is the leading number nine option for the USMNT but Wright has been in fine form for Coventry City so far this season and should start this one. Malik Tillman is pushing hard to start as he was excellent against Ecuador, while Diego Luna is also looking to build on his positive summer as he stakes his claim for the playmaking role. With Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Johnny Cardoso, Yunus Musah, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent and Sergino Dest not called up for this squad, the U.S. still has plenty of quality and depth and most of those players will surely be included in the friendlies against Uruguay and Paraguay in November.

Australia team news, focus

The Socceroos are solid and steady and Popovic has found a 5-4-1 system which suits them well. They will likely rotate the likes of Mitchell Duke, Daniel Arzani and Mat Ryan in to the lineup for this game against the USMNT. Watford’s Nestory Irankunda is a player to watch out for as he scored the equalizer against Canada but also has a penchant for scoring ridiculous free kicks from distance. Australia will sit in, defend and look to hit the USMNT on the counter whenever they can. Facing Australia is a really good test of where this USMNT side are currently at.

USMNT vs Australia prediction

There will be plenty of rotation from the USMNT but Pochettino will want another positive performance, and result, to keep the good vibes flowing. He will get it. USMNT 2-1 Australia.