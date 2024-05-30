 Skip navigation
Report: Frank Lampard a candidate to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley

  
Published May 30, 2024 04:29 PM

Frank Lampard is one of an unknown number of candidates to replace Vincent Kompany as Burnley manager, according to a report from The Athletic.

[ MORE: When will Premier League 2024-25 fixtures be announced? ]

Craig Bellamy, who served as Kompany’s assistant last season, has been put in charge on an interim basis until a permanent successor is appointed. Kompany left Turf Moor for Bayern Munich after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League earlier this month, heading back to the EFL Championship after one season back in the top flight, after a first-try promotion as champions of the second division in Kompany’s first season in charge.

Lampard would, presumably, be expected to achieve what Kompany did, but he hasn’t yet proven himself a capable coach of a team for longer than 18 months, let alone to be a league winner at the first time of asking. Since being fired by Chelsea in January of 2021, Lampard has held two managerial jobs (one of them Chelsea’s, coincidentally) and the results might be a key reason he didn’t have a job last season.

  • 1 win in 11 games (9 percent) as Chelsea’s interim manager, April-May 2023
  • 27 percent win rate in 12 months (44 games) as Everton manager, January 2022-January 2023

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper previously ruled himself out of consideration for the Burnley job.