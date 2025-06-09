Reports: Thomas Frank to become new Tottenham Hotspur head coach

After firing Ange Postecoglou it appears Tottenham Hotspur will act very quickly to replace him as multiple reports claim Thomas Frank will become Spurs’ new head coach.

Reports from The Athletic, Fabrizio Romano and the BBC all claim that Spurs will pay the $13.5 million Brentford want in compensation for their talented manager.

The reports also state that personal terms have been agreed and Spurs are expecting to seal the deal for Frank in the next 48 hours.

Is this a good fit for Thomas Frank and Spurs?

There is no current manager in the Premier League that is more deserving of a chance at a big club playing in the Champions League than Thomas Frank. He’s earned this.

The Danish coach has brought Brentford up from the Championship with a modest budget and for the last four seasons he’s worked wonders to not only keep them in the Premier League but flourish. Frank has improved players such as Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, and countless others, building a dynamic, exciting and robust team.

That is exactly the kind of team Spurs want. If Frank is their new manager Spurs will still be as stylish as they were under Postecoglou but they will have more substance and bite.

Frank is a demanding but likable character and it will be intriguing to see how many of his stars at Brentford follow him to Spurs. For him the chance to coach in the Champions League at a huge club like Spurs is too good to turn down and he deserves this chance at one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ clubs.

Now it’s all about two things: 1) can he keep on overachieving and 2) will he be given several years to build this project at Spurs.