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Roberto De Zerbi reaction — What did Tottenham Hotspur boss say after Spurs huge win at Aston Villa?

  
Published May 3, 2026 04:20 PM

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi believed his team could get out of the relegation zone, but did he see that performance coming against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday?

MORE — Villa v Spurs reaction, video highlights

De Zerbi’s men took a two-goal lead after 25 minutes on goals from Conor Gallagher and Richarlison, then proceeded to almost completely hold down the fifth-place Villans over 90 minutes for a 2-1 win.

The win pulls Spurs out of the bottom three, two points ahead of West Ham and now two points behind 16th-place Nottingham Forest.

How did De Zerbi see it?

Roberto De Zerbi reaction — What did Tottenham Hotspur boss say after Spurs huge win at Aston Villa?

Happy with the win: “For sure because we played against Aston Villa, a very good team, a lot of very good players, great manager but we played very well 60 minutes — without the ball, with the ball. We suffered Watkins, Buendia. We conceded a goal, the only bad thing on the pitch. We could’ve scored more goals especially in the first half but I am pleased for this performance from my players. I know how much they’ve suffered this season and for that I am very proud.”

What did you like about the side’s mentality? “Pressure is like courage, it’s like mentality and then in ball possession because we played very well, with calm when we had to attack space or go to shoot. When we had to keep the ball, we did. I love playing football especially if you have these players on the squad. My job is to put them in the right condition to play, to show what they are capable of doing.”

How good was Conor Gallagher? “Gallagher when he plays well, we have 12 players because he is amazing. Today also Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel played a fantastic game. Joao Palhinha, Bentancur were incredible. The two central backs with and without the ball. Really pleased.”

What does it mean to be out of the bottom three? “Nothing because it’s not finished yet. The season, we have to play another three games — very tough games starting Monday night with Leeds who are playing very well. We can’t forget the situation before, when momentum was a very sad situation. These memories have to stay with us every day, especially this week.”