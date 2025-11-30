 Skip navigation
Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United manager on big win at Crystal Palace

  
Published November 30, 2025 08:58 AM

Ruben Amorim was a very happy manager as he saw his Manchester United side overturn a 1-0 deficit, and a poor first half display, to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

MOREVideo highlights, recap, analysis

After their very disappointing 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Everton on Monday, the pressure was on Amorim and United. Things didn’t start well at Palace but they turned it around thanks to a rare goal from back-up striker Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount’s clever free kick won it.

Here’s the latest Ruben Amorim reaction as the Manchester United manager was delighted with his side sticking to their task.

Ruben Amorim reaction

Reaction to follow...

Joshua Zirkzee reaction

“Great feeling, always a good feeling to score, it was all about the three points today. Very happy we got them. Very important,” Zirkzee told TNT Sports. “Today was a reward for patience, trying to be consistent. I’m thankful to everyone. It’s a good environment.”

Mason Mount reaction

“I can’t remember the last time I played 90 minutes. I’ve been feeling really, really good recently. When you have days like this in front of these fans, it makes it all worth it,” Mason Mount said.