 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: The Tennessean
Georgia at No. 1 Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 15 Missouri at Arkansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mueverecap_250222.jpg
Man United show fight in dramatic draw v. Everton
nbc_pl_mugoalfernandesv2_250222.jpg
Fernandes’ free kick gives Man United hope
nbc_pl_mugoalugare_250222.jpg
Ugarte fires Man United level at 2-2 v. Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: The Tennessean
Georgia at No. 1 Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 15 Missouri at Arkansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mueverecap_250222.jpg
Man United show fight in dramatic draw v. Everton
nbc_pl_mugoalfernandesv2_250222.jpg
Fernandes’ free kick gives Man United hope
nbc_pl_mugoalugare_250222.jpg
Ugarte fires Man United level at 2-2 v. Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Manchester United boss say after crazy comeback at Everton?

  
Published February 22, 2025 09:41 AM

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was once again struggling to find the words to sum up another poor performance from his team.

But after a woeful first 65 minutes as they trailed 2-0 at Everton at half time, Amorim will have been delighted to see Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte score in the second half to somehow rescue a point for his beleaguered team.

United continue to slump under the Portuguese coach and even though they put in a poor, disjointed and lackluster display at Everton for the majority of the game, Fernandes sparked an unlikely comeback to grab a point.

Ruben Amorim reaction

Reaction to come...

Bruno Fernandes reaction

Asked by TNT Sports in the UK if United felt likely to get away with a draw after Everton’s late penalty kick was overturned, United skipper Bruno Fernandes said they didn’t and was upset with the start to the game.

“We had our chances in the second half but the problem is we started the game too late. We gave it away in the first half. We were too static and it was difficult to create some situations. We need to start the games better. We spoke at half time, every time we concede a goal then we are down, it’s the only time we start. Now we can take a little more risks and pass forward. We need to start the game like that. We are in a situation where we need to win games and score goals.”