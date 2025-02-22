Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Manchester United boss say after crazy comeback at Everton?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was once again struggling to find the words to sum up another poor performance from his team.

But after a woeful first 65 minutes as they trailed 2-0 at Everton at half time, Amorim will have been delighted to see Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte score in the second half to somehow rescue a point for his beleaguered team.

United continue to slump under the Portuguese coach and even though they put in a poor, disjointed and lackluster display at Everton for the majority of the game, Fernandes sparked an unlikely comeback to grab a point.

Ruben Amorim reaction

Bruno Fernandes reaction

Asked by TNT Sports in the UK if United felt likely to get away with a draw after Everton’s late penalty kick was overturned, United skipper Bruno Fernandes said they didn’t and was upset with the start to the game.

“We had our chances in the second half but the problem is we started the game too late. We gave it away in the first half. We were too static and it was difficult to create some situations. We need to start the games better. We spoke at half time, every time we concede a goal then we are down, it’s the only time we start. Now we can take a little more risks and pass forward. We need to start the game like that. We are in a situation where we need to win games and score goals.”