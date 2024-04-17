 Skip navigation
Sheffield United vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 17, 2024 08:40 AM

Any hopes of a great escape for Sheffield United or Burnley simply must include three points from a massive six-pointer at Bramall Lane on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Blades and Clarets can only be worried about beating each other as 20th versus 19th on the Premier League table, but a win comes with added hope as 18th vs 15th and 16th vs 17th) are also on the fixture list this weekend.

WATCH SHEFFIELD UNITED vs BURNLEY LIVE

Sheffield United have a match-in-hand on their three nearest rivals — Burnley, Luton, and Forest — but are 10 points back of safety. Their 16 points are accompanied by the lowest win total (3) and worst goal differential by far (-54) of anyone on the table.

Burnley have looked substantially better than the Blades but have blown several leads and their 20 points are six points back of the safe places. With Man United, Newcastle, and Spurs next before a finale versus Forest, there’s no substitute for a win on Saturday.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Robinson (ankle), Jayden Bogle (ankle)

Burnley focus, team news

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Hjalmar Ekdal (fitness)