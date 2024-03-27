Sheffield United vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Sheffield United’s quest for an unlikely great escape welcomes top-half chasers Fulham to Bramall Lane on Saturday (Watch live at 11am ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

The Blades drew last time out, a rare point coming their way as Saturday’s hosts are bottom of the Premier League table. Chris Wilder’s men have 14 points and a league-worst minus-50 goal differential to seat them eight points back of safety with a match-in-hand.

Fulham are up to 12th on the table with 38 points following an impressive 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on March 16.

Marco Silva’s Cottagers are a win from the top half and six away from seventh-place West Ham United. With Forest, Palace, Brentford, and Luton still to come, a European run is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: Mason Holgate (suspension), John Egan (ankle), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Archer (calf), Anis Ben Slimane (thigh)

Fulham focus, team news

No injuries