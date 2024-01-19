 Skip navigation
Sheffield United vs West Ham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published January 19, 2024 01:38 AM

Last-place Sheffield United will try to kickstart the most improbably survival story on Sunday, when they return from their winter break and host West Ham at Bramall Lane.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The gap between 20th, where Sheffield United (9 points) currently reside, and 17th (Everton), where they need to reach before season’s end, is eight points. Possessing the Premier League’s worst attacking record (15 goals in 20 games) is compounded by also possessing one of the worst defensive records in PL history (49 goals, 2nd-most after 20 games), leaving Chris Wilder with quite the difficult task over the season’s final 18 games. The Blades have won just twice on the season, including just once in their last nine PL fixtures.

West Ham (34 points - 6th place), on the other hand, are soaring and appear destined for European qualification in some form once again next season. David Moyes’ men are already through to the round of 16 in the Europa League, where they are one of a handful of favorites to lift the trophy and secure Champions League qualification instead. To keep up their fine form (6W-2D-1L in their last nine PL games), the Hammers will have to make do without a number of key attackers, with Jarrod Bowen (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (international duty), Lucas Paqueta (calf) and Michail Antonio (knee) all expected to be unavailable.

How to watch Sheffield United vs West Ham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Jan. 21)
TV channel: USA
Online: Watch via NBCSports.com

Focus on Sheffield United, injury news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Max Lowe (undisclosed), Anis Ben Slimane (international duty), Yasser Larouci (international duty) | QUESTIONABLE: Auston Trusty (undisclosed), Anel Ahmedhodzic (undisclosed), George Baldock (undisclosed), Jayden Bogle (concussion)

Focus on West Ham, injury news

OUT: Lucas Paqueta (calf), Nayef Aguerd (international duty), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Michail Antonio (knee), Pablo Fornals (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Jarrod Bowen (ankle), Edson Alvarez (calf), Vladimir Coufal (undisclosed), Konstantinos Mavropanos (knock)