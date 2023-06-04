The Soccer Tournament to air across NBC platforms in summer 2023

27 games from the The Soccer Tournament (TST) will be aired across NBC Sports’ platforms in the summer of 2023 as some of the biggest clubs in the world will be represented as teams square off to try and win the $1 million grand prize.

Games will be aired on Peacock and CNBC, as the inaugural 7-a-side tournament takes place in Cary, North Carolina and the likes of West Ham United, Wolves, Borussia Dortmund, Wrexham and various teams from around the world including former USMNT and USWNT players will compete.

“On June 4th, two teams will face off in our championship game for a million dollars. The second place team will get nothing. We are excited to showcase the drama of that moment and 26 additional high-stakes matches through this partnership with NBC Sports, home of the Premier League in the United States,” said TST founder and CEO Jon Mugar.



What is The Soccer Tournament?

Here are more details on what to expect from The Soccer Tournament this summer:

“A first-of-its-kind soccer event, TST will feature 32 teams from eight different countries competing in a World Cup-like group stage. Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout stage, where they will compete in single elimination games for a $1 million grand prize.

“Teams competing in the event include 7-a-side teams from notable European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wrexham, Como 1907, Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv, MLS club Charlotte FC, Liga MX’s Club Necaxa, Clint Dempsey’s Team Dempsey, and US Women, a team of former US women’s national team players organized by Heather O’Reilly and coached by Mia Hamm.

“Notable players include legendary Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas (Como 1907), NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco (Nati SC), social media influencer and former MLS Academy product Noah Beck (Borussia Dortmund), among others. TST’s field will also include 23 former U.S. senior national team players on both the men’s and women’s side with nearly 1,400 matches of experience combined.”

Below is the full TST game schedule and tickets for all TST games are on sale now at thetournament.com/tst-tickets .

The Soccer Tournament schedule, how to watch live, start times, dates



When: June 1-4

June 1-4 Location: Cary, North Carolina

Cary, North Carolina How to watch: Peacock Premium CNBC/NBC

June 1, 2023

Borussia Dortmund 2-5 Hoosiers Army (Indiana Alumni) - June 1, 9am ET

West Ham United 2-4 Far East United - June 1, 10:30am ET

US Women 0-5 Say Word FC - June 1, 12pm ET

Wrexham Red Dragons 3-2 Como 1907 - June 1, 1:30pm ET

Wolverhampton 3-4 Blade & Grass - June 1, 5pm ET

Club Necaxa 2-3 Hapoel Tel Aviv - June 1, 6:30pm ET

Wrexham Red Dragons 12-0 US Women - June 1, 8pm ET

Team Dempsey 0-3 Sneaky Fox - June 1, 9:30pm ET

June 2, 2023

Borussia Dortmund 1-7 Kingdom FC - June 2, 9am ET

West Ham United 4-3 Culture by Mo Ali FC - June 2, 10:30am ET

Wrexham Red Dragons 8-1 Say Word FC - June 2, 12pm ET

Team Dempsey vs. Zala FFF - June 2, 1:30pm ET

Quarterfinals (4 games) - June 2, 12 pm - 4:45pm ET

Como 1907 3-4 Zala FFF

Conrad and Beasley United 1-2 Sneaky Fox

June 3, 2023

Semifinals (2 games) - June 3, 7 pm and 9:30pm ET

SLC FC 1-0 Zala FFF

Newtown Pride 4-1 Sneaky Fox

June 4, 2023

TST $1M Championship Game (Live) - SLC FC vs Newtown Pride -- June 4, 3pm ET CNBC - Encore to air on June 10, 2pm ET (NBC)

