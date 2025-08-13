 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman 450 Moto 1 start.JPG
Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Jett Lawrence tumbles after two losses
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Adolis Garcia
Rangers put struggling slugger Adolis Garcia on IL and activate Evan Carter
Willson Contreras
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras out of lineup with foot injury after being hit by pitch

Top Clips

nbc_simms_morelikelyrodgers_250813.jpg
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say after losing UEFA Super Cup to PSG?

  
Published August 13, 2025 05:34 PM

After winning zero trophies for 17 years, Tottenham Hotspur so nearly lifted two pieces of silverware in just three months (under two different managers) but PSG staged a late comeback and won the UEFA Super Cup in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.

TRANSFER NEWS — Eze to Spurs; Liverpool back in for Guehi, Isak latest

Below is the latest reaction from Thomas Frank, speaking after his debut as Spurs boss in Udine, Italy.

What did Thomas Frank say after Spurs lost UEFA Super Cup to PSG?

We’ll have Frank’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as he speaks, here.