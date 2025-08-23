Thomas Frank reaction — What did Tottenham Hotspur manager say after huge win at Manchester City?

Thomas Frank is doing a fine job in his first few months in charge at Tottenham Hotspur and we saw that in their big win at Manchester City on Saturday.

“I think this is one of the most difficult places to go to in the Premier League. A City side that need to bounce back from last season. You can see they came with everything. I think before our goal I think without dominating us they were more on top all around the game. But we stayed in it, were solid, top mentality. Games like this it is early days, it is still tough to come here. After the 1-0 goal we were actually more or less the better side. I am very impressed with how we stepped up in the second half,” Frank told TNT Sports in the UK.

Asked if Spurs had learned from their defeat on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup final to PSG (where they led 2-0 but coughed up two goals late on), Frank believes it was a factor: “I think there’s a couple of things, this is also 10 days later, so it’s also the learning from that game but I think especially the high pressure was consistently good in the second half. That struggled to get out of that. That I am very happy with.”

Frank was asked what he found when he arrived at Spurs this summer given their struggles in the league, but the fact that won the Europa League at the end of last season: “I found a very strong mentality in the players. It was a group of players that has been through a tough season ending on a high. I think those tough moments holds them even closer together. Great mentality in many ways. And then we had to build on that.”

Asked about the extra scrutiny of manager Spurs, Thomas Frank was very clear to point out he doesn’t listen to any chat around his side: “I am aware of it. I am not on social media. I don’t think it does any good to anyone, in my opinion. Secondly I read very, very little in the media. That doesn’t give me any good. Half of it, I can’t swear, half of it is wrong and half of it is just click bait. I don’t read too much and I love football but the other bit I don’t care.”

On Richarlison and the competition with Solanke: “I think Richy performed well today. Top assist. Presence up there. Work ethic. Everything was very good. We need two good strikers. We are going to play a lot of games. Of course Richy is now starting and now he needs to keep his shirt.”

On the transfer window: “I think we have shown today we have a strong squad that I believe a lot in. Of course we would like to add a bit. But only if it can strengthen the squad. We are looking to add. Hopefully succeeding. I know the club is working very hard and I trust them.”