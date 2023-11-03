Tottenham vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Tottenham host Chelsea in a huge London derby on Monday, with Ange Postecoglou’s side aiming to remain top of the Premier League table as former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino returns.

WATCH TOTTENHAM v CHELSEA LIVE

After their win at Crystal Palace last time out, Spurs remain unbeaten and have won eight of their first 10 games as their best-ever start to a season continues. Ange-ball has taken the Premier League by storm with Heung-min Son and James Maddison flourishing in their free roles and pretty much every risk Tottenham have taken so far has come off. A big win against one of their fierce rivals will underline just how seriously we should take this new-look Tottenham as they have some big tests coming up between now and the festive period.

New-look Chelsea have taken a lot longer to gel under Pochettino as they lost at home to Brentford last time out and sit 14 points behind Spurs. Injuries have hit Chelsea hard but they still have incredible quality and home defeats to Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brentford have been damaging. Finishing chances has been a big problem for Poch’s side because aside from that they look pretty good and are creating tons of great opportunities. They have a really tough schedule coming up and Pochettino needs a big win to build confidence in his injury-hit side.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET (Monday, Nov. 5)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Tottenham

Tottenham’s great start to the season has been underlined by the fluidity of their attacking unit and their full backs pushing on high to create overloads in the opposition half. It is very brave and is working a treat because the midfield duo of Bissouma and Sarr, plus the center back duo of Romero and Van de Ven have been so solid. Son, Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have also dovetailed majestically in attack. Injuries are starting to cause a few issues, with left backs Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies both struggling to be fit for this one. Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon remain out.

Focus on Chelsea

Chelsea have to find a combination that works in attack and the duo of Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling have done so many good things until they get into the final third then finishing has become a big issue. Pochettino will perhaps play Cole Palmer as a false nine once again with Conor Gallagher (both have been excellent this season) tasked with floating into pockets of space and creating chances from central areas. Injuries have been a huge problem ever since Pochettino arrived and Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah all remain out. Armando Broja, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk are all battling to be fit for this game.

