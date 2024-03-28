 Skip navigation
Tottenham vs Luton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published March 28, 2024 07:50 AM

Tottenham host Luton on Saturday as Spurs will be hoping to momentarily move into fourth place in the Premier League table.

WATCH TOTTENHAM v LUTON LIVE

Ange Postecoglou’s side were hammered at Fulham before the international break as there is still a Jekyll and Hyde nature to their season and there’s no doubt they missed influential center back Micky van de Ven badly. Still, they’re in a good position in the race for Champions League qualification as fifth place in the Premier League looks like it will qualify you for Europe’s elite club competition next season. It’s now time for Son, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Johnson and Werner to step on the gas and punish teams early in games to make things a little more comfortable for Tottenham down the final stretch.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Luton keep on scrapping and they grabbed a big point at home against Forest before the break with yet another late goal. They has helped them get out of the relegation zone after Forest were deducted four points and Rob Edwards’ side would have been delighted to be in this position with nine games of the season to go. Even though injuries have hit them hard recently, defensively they have to improve if they’re going to stay up. But Luton always look dangerous from set pieces and counter attacks and will cause Tottenham problems this Saturday.

How to watch Tottenham vs Luton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday (March 30)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Peacock Premium

Tottenham focus, team news

The big injury focus is on whether or not Micky van de Ven will be fit after his most recent hamstring injury. Spurs are hoping the Dutch center back will be available and that would be a huge boost as he’s so influential to how they play with a high line. In attack, Son, Maddison, Kulusevski and Richarlison could start as Spurs go all-out for the win.

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Micky van de Ven (hamstring)

Luton focus, team news

Well, Luton have been hammered by injuries in recent weeks and they are missing so many key players. But they just keep on scrapping and Rob Edwards has so many squad players like Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow and Jordan Clark stepping up in the Hatters’ time of need. It is so impressive they are out of the relegation zone at this stage of the season given all of the injuries and adversity they have faced.

OUT: Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Gabriel Osho (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Amari’i Bell (thigh), Joseph Johnson (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Alfie Doughty (hamstring), Chiedozie Ogbene (knock), Pelly Mpanzu (knock)