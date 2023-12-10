Tottenham vs Newcastle player ratings - Spurs forwards run riot

LONDON — Tottenham ripped Newcastle apart thanks to a 4-1 hammering in north London on Sunday and the Tottenham vs Newcastle player ratings reflect that.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs were superb going forward as Heung-min Son set up two and scored one, Richarlison scored two and Destiny Udogie got on the scoresheet with Dejan Kulusevski pulling the strings.

For Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, they looked extremely tired as they rolled out the same starting lineup once again with injuries causing huge issues.

Below are the Tottenham vs Newcastle player ratings out of 10, with analysis on individual players.

Tottenham player ratings

Guglielmo Vicario: 7 – Didn’t really have a save to make but commanded his area well when he had to. Will be annoyed not to keep a clean sheet as his defense gave the ball away in stoppage time.

Pedro Porro: 8 – Brilliant assist with his long pass for Richarlison’s second goal and caused so many problems by tucking inside and driving forward. Probably his best-ever game for Spurs.

Cristian Romero: 7 – A few rash challenges but marshalled the back line well and almost scored at the other end with a header from a corner.

Ben Davies: 8 – Commanding display alongside Romero as he urged Spurs to push up so loud that everyone in the stadium could hear. He also made a stunning clearance to deny Isak a tap in goal early on. That was pivotal in the story of this game.

Destiny Udogie: 8 – Got his goal after starting and finishing a move and linked up really well with Kulusevski and Son in attack. He’s back to his brilliant early-season form.

Yves Bissouma: 8 – What a calming presence he is in central midfield. Kept the ball well, always tried to play forward and Spurs look so much better when he and Sarr are in there together.

Pape Matar Sarr: 7 – Had a great chance to score but couldn’t get enough on his finish in the first half. Made some great driving runs forward and always looking to support the attack.

Brennan Johnson: 7 – Smashed the post with a good effort in the second half. Whipped in some great crosses but a few sloppy passes. He is progressing well.

Dejan Kulusevski: 9 – Excellent in the No. 10 role as he turned and wriggled free so often to get Spurs on the front-foot. Some great tricks and flicks. James Maddison may struggle to get back into the team when he’s fit again. On a serious note, Kulusevski has stood tall amid all of these injuries.

Heung-min Son: 9 – Two great assists in the first half as Trippier didn’t know which way to turn. Always a threat cutting in off the left and given he only just made this game after an injury scare, he stood tall to get Spurs back to winning ways and slotted home his penalty kick. Could have scored three on his own.

Richarlison: 8 – Big day for Richarlison as he scored two with calm finishes (and his first non-headed goals for Spurs) and got in the right area to get a few more too. Worked so hard to lead the line.

Substitutes

Giovani Lo Celso (on for Richarlison, 74’): 6 - Some nice touches to create late chances.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (on for Sarr, 74’): 5 - Struggled to help shore things up defensively and gave ball away for Newcastle goal.

Oliver Skipp (on for Bissouma, 86'): N/A

Bryan Gil (on for Johnson 86'): N/A

Jamie Donley (on for Son 90'): N/A

Newcastle player ratings

Martin Dubravka: 5 – Positioning was off on Spurs’ third goal and looks rusty as he gave away the penalty kick for Spurs’ fourth. Understandable given how long he’s been sat on the bench.

Kieran Trippier: 5 – He will be having nightmares about his former teammate Son. He is so reliable defensively but he’s had a week to forget with big errors against Everton and now Spurs.

Jamaal Lascelles: 5 – Was given the run around by Richarlison and then Kulusevski kept popping up to give him more problems. Like most of Newcastle’s team, looked really tired.

Fabian Schar: 5 – Suffered an early knock but carried on. Never looked comfortable and was given a really tough outing by Richarlison and Johnson buzzing around him.

Tino Livramento: 5 – Started a few promising attacks early on but was pinned back defensively and tired as the game went on.

Lewis Miley: 5 – The youngster couldn’t get on the ball and impact the game as Spurs’ midfield duo of Sarr and Bissouma had total control.

Bruno Guimaraes: 6 – Did his best to get Newcastle going as he smashed a shot just over early on. Flew into tackles and tried to raise the energy levels but the tank was empty.

Joelinton: 6 – See above. Kept plugging away and making runs into the box and he finished well to get Newcastle’s goal in the 91st minute.

Miguel Almiron: 5 – Had a big chance to put Newcastle ahead early but his tame effort was straight at Vicario. Couldn’t press high enough to cause Spurs problems and didn’t know how to track Spurs’ full backs who pushed high.

Alexander Isak: 5 – Looked certain to tap home early but Davies got a vital touch. Little service into him and couldn’t run in-behind. Looked shattered.

Anthony Gordon: 5 – Like Almiron had a few good chances on the break early on but struggled to track back defensively and Porro gave him a torrid time.