Transfer news: Gittens to Chelsea, Kepa to Arsenal, Livramento to Man City

There’s plenty of juicy transfer news circling as some of the Premier League’s big boys continue to act fast in the summer transfer window.

Below we round up the latest transfers news concerning Premier League clubs.

Gittens the latest young star heading to Chelsea?

A report from The Athletic says that Chelsea are in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund to sign 20-year-old winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens who wants the move and a seven-year contract is reportedly on the table. Fabrizio Romano has added that Dortmund have rejected a $40 million bid but Chelsea are going to improve their bid to sign Gittens. The England U21 international has played regularly in the Bundesliga since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2022. He played in City’s U23 side alongside new signing Liam Delap, midfielder Romeo Lavia and star playmaker Cole Palmer, so he should slot in seamlessly. Gittens left City just before current Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was appointed as manager of their U23 side, but Maresca is clearly using his connections with that incredible U23 side. Gittens’ arrival is a direct replacement for Jadon Sancho, as the winger is back at Manchester United after Chelsea declined the option to make his move permanent this summer. It lines up well with Chelsea’s recruitment policy of signing young, hungry talent and Gittens has an eye for goal, makes things happen with his driving runs and has a lot of experience at the top level for his age. It all makes a lot of sense.

Kepa to Arsenal is very sensible

Gunner Blog has revealed that Arsenal are close to signing goalkeeper Kepa from Chelsea, with his $6.7 million release clause to be activated. The Spanish international goalkeeper, 30, was very impressive on loan at Bournemouth last season and it’s a bit of a surprise that he’s willing to go back to being a number two. But he will provide stiff competition for David Raya and it’s very likely he will play at least 10-15 games a season to try and keep Raya fresh. This is a savvy move from Arsenal and gives them real competition in goal. Who knows, maybe Kepa will even usurp Raya? It’s possible.

Livramento to Man City is proving difficult

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Manchester City are struggling to sign one of their main targets, Tino Livramento. Per his report, Newcastle aren’t budging on their valuation of Livramento as the England international is clearly Pep Guardiola’s top target to be their long-term right back. The deal is “on standby” for now as City may now turn to other options. Livramento, 22, is a fine player and has shaken off his awful luck with injuries to be a really consistent player for Newcastle over the last 12 months. He was key in their League Cup win and reaching the Champions League, so Newcastle do not want to lose the Chelsea academy product. But this could be a once-in-a-lifetime move for Livramento and his pace, direct running and ability to get on the ball and surge into midfield suits Guardiola’s system perfectly.