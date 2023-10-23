UEFA Champions League Power Rankings

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage campaign is in full flow and there have been some intriguing results so far.
Can Manchester City win back-to-back titles? Will the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid make a splash? Can Newcastle, Arsenal or Manchester United muscle in and go on a deep run? Who are the surprise packages?
Below you will find our Champions League Power Rankings based on which sides are looking good in Europe’s elite club competition.
UEFA Champions League rankings - After Matchday 2
Strugglers
32. Young Boys
31. Royal Antwerp
30. Celtic
29. Copenhagen
28. Red Star Belgrade
Upstarts
27. Benfica
26. Union Berlin
25. Shakhtar Donetsk
24. PSV Eindhoven
23. Sporting Braga
Danger teams
22. Galatasaray
21. Feyenoord
20. Sevilla
19. Borussia Dortmund
18. Lens
Those who can go on a deep run
17. Manchester United
16. RB Salzburg
15. Newcastle
14. Real Sociedad
13. Lazio
Secondary favorites lurking
12. AC Milan
11. Porto
10. RB Leipzig
9. Arsenal
8. PSG
7. Napoli
6. Inter Milan
The elite
5. Atletico Madrid
4. Real Madrid
3. Barcelona
2. Bayern Munich
1. Manchester City