MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
State of the Fantasy Baseball Union: Second Base
Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls
NBA 2023-24 Futures Best Bets: Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Corbin Carroll
Early 2024 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bufnerecap_231023.jpg
Bills’ Jenga tower wobbles in loss to Patriots
nbc_pft_neoffense_231023.jpg
Patriots offense hits potential turning point
nbc_pft_eagles_231023.jpg
PHI’s physicality shows with MIA win, ‘Tush Push’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
UEFA Champions League Power Rankings

  
Published October 23, 2023 09:36 AM
Arsenal look to bounce back v. seasoned Sevilla
October 19, 2023 03:41 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview Arsenal's Champions League trip to Sevilla and predict how much the gulf in European experience could benefit the hosts.

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage campaign is in full flow and there have been some intriguing results so far.

[ MORE: Champions League tables ]

Can Manchester City win back-to-back titles? Will the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid make a splash? Can Newcastle, Arsenal or Manchester United muscle in and go on a deep run? Who are the surprise packages?

Below you will find our Champions League Power Rankings based on which sides are looking good in Europe’s elite club competition.

UEFA Champions League rankings - After Matchday 2

Strugglers

32. Young Boys

31. Royal Antwerp

30. Celtic

29. Copenhagen

28. Red Star Belgrade

Upstarts

27. Benfica

26. Union Berlin

25. Shakhtar Donetsk

24. PSV Eindhoven

23. Sporting Braga

Danger teams

22. Galatasaray

21. Feyenoord

20. Sevilla

19. Borussia Dortmund

18. Lens

Those who can go on a deep run

17. Manchester United

16. RB Salzburg

15. Newcastle

14. Real Sociedad

13. Lazio

Secondary favorites lurking

12. AC Milan

11. Porto

10. RB Leipzig

9. Arsenal

8. PSG

7. Napoli

6. Inter Milan

The elite

5. Atletico Madrid

4. Real Madrid

3. Barcelona

2. Bayern Munich

1. Manchester City