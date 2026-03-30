The United States men’s national team had a classic tale of two halves in their blowout friendly loss to Belgium in Atlanta on Saturday, and they’ll be looking for more consistent play come Tuesday’s high-profile visit from Portugal at the very same venue, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Who will Mauricio Pochettino choose in his lineup to give the best hope of a hype-restoring performance?

This Portugal is potent but nowhere near full power, as Ruben Dias, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Diogo Costa, and Bernardo Silva all out of the fold for this break.

MORE — USMNT v Belgium player ratings | Recap, video highlights

Roberto Martinez’s men drew Mexico 0-0 in Chicago on Saturday hours after the USMNT lost 5-2 to Belgium. They kept 67% of the ball but managed to put just two of their 10 shots on target,

Bruno Fernandes was an expected star performer in that match and should start once more against the States, while familiar names Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Pedro Neto are just the tip of the iceberg set to face the Yanks in Atlanta.

The U.S. has an edge from already being set up in Atlanta while Portugal head southeast from Chicago. How much of the playing field will be leveled by an intrac-ountry trip nearly the same distance as heading from Lisbon to Barcelona?

USMNT vs Portugal lineup predictions: Who will be in Mauricio Pochettino’s next XI?

So here’s the thing — Pochettino can play a back three which has had some success for him, as Auston Trusty, Alex Freeman, and Mark McKenzie all started the 5-1 win over Uruguay in November. Malik Tillman, Aidan Morris, and Sebastian Berhalter were also starters in that game who are in the squad this month, while Tanner Tessmann, Cristian Roldan, Giovanni Reyna, Mar Arfsten, Brenden Aaronson, and Folarin Balogun entered the game at points.

There are some really good questions for Pochettino. Matt Turner’s look-see against Belgium was fine. Was it always supposed to be one game, or is it two as Pochettino’s very familiar with Matt Freese?

Tim Ream played the first but not the second game against Belgium. He could sit for Auston Trusty. Chris Richards is back available and will start. Will the third back be Mark McKenzie in a second-straight start or one of the right backs in Alex Freeman or Joe Scally.

Timothy Weah at wingback in a 3-4-3 is much more appealing than at right back against Jeremy Doku, so he should keep his place as should Antonee Robinson on the left. Johnny Cardoso’s 45 minutes next to Tanner Tessmann were down to fitness limitations so could we see both start again and play at least the first half together? Berhalter and Morris are options.

Pulisic will again start, but might we see Brenden Aaronson get an audition in place of in-form Weston McKennie. Folarin Balogun still feels like the No. 1 center forward but Ricardo Pepi could get a start here.

Possible 3-4-3 for Pochettino’s USMNT vs Portugal

Matt Freese

Alex Freeman — Chris Richards — Auston Trusty

Timothy Weah — Tanner Tessmann — Johnny Cardoso — Antonee Robinson

Brenden Aaronson — Christian Pulisic

Ricardo Pepi

Possible 4-2-3-1 for Pochettino’s USMNT vs Portugal

Matt Freese

Joe Scally — Auston Trusty — Chris Richards — Antonee Robinson

Tanner Tessmann — Weston McKennie

Timothy Weah — Giovanni Reyna — Christian Pulisic

Folarin Balogun