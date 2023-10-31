 Skip navigation
West Ham vs Arsenal: How to watch League Cup live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published October 30, 2023 11:44 PM

10 Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Arsenal, find themselves involved in midweek action this week, as the Hammers and Gunners face off in the League Cup round of 16 on Wednesday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Arsenal dispatched fellow PL side Brentford 1-0 in the third round in late September, while West Ham snuck past third-division Lincoln City on the only goal of the game, scored by Tomas Soucek.

A fantastic start to the Premier League season (3W-1D-0L in their first four games) has since given way to a mostly miserable run for West Ham, who have won just once of their last six league games (1W-1D-4L), with the lone victory coming against Sheffield United, the last remaining winless team in the PL, with one point.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are one of only two remaining unbeaten sides in the Premier League, alongside leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Last time out for Arsenal, it was a 5-0 thrashing of the Blades, with Eddie Nketiah bagging a sensational hat trick in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3:30 pm ET, Wednesday (Nov. 1)

Online: Watch via ESPN+

Focus on West Ham, injury news

OUT: Emerson Palmieri (suspension)

Focus on Arsenal, injury news

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (thigh), Thomas Partey (undisclosed), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season)