West Ham vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

David Moyes could do with a win to avoid having to answer questions about his job post-game again, when West Ham host Brentford at London Stadium on Monday.

WATCH WEST HAM vs BRENTFORD LIVE

To Moyes’ credit, his response to a question about West Ham fans unfurling a “Moyes Out” during the Hammers’ 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend was emphatic and undeniable: “I’m pretty long in the tooth, it happens and I don’t think you can please everybody. I think it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham. Maybe they want something different but if they’re honest I think they probably have to say it’s been as good a time as they’ve had at the club, winning a trophy and the league positions. Maybe they’ve had managers who excite them more, possibly, but the one who’s sitting here wins more.”

As strong as that response was, it is also undeniable that West Ham (39 points - 9th place) are winless in their last six Premier League fixtures (eight in all competitions) and look some way off the pace of rivals for European qualification with 13 games left to play.

As for Brentford (25 points - 14th), the relegation zone is only five points below after taking winning just two of their last 11 PL games (2W-0D-9L). Naturally, both came after Ivan Toney returned to the team and he scored in both as well. The Bees find themselves in the midst of a torturous run of fixtures, having faced Manchester City (twice), Liverpool and Tottenham in their last five PL fixtures, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all to come in their next five. All of that to say, Monday’s trip across London is virtually a must-win for Thomas Frank’s side, otherwise things could get very interesting very quickly between now and the end of the season.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Online via NBC.com

West Ham focus, team news

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (calf)

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Ethan Pinnock (ankle), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season)