What did Erik ten Hag say after Manchester United loss to Galatasaray?

  
Published October 3, 2023 06:01 PM

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tried to shoulder the blame for his side’s second-straight UEFA Champions League loss, this one coming at home and featuring two lost leads in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Galatasaray at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: Recap, analysis from Man Utd 2-3 Galatasaray ]

But he also stressed the need for players to step up in big situations and keep United’s control (or at least the lead).

“We have to be smarter in these moments,” Ten Hag said after the game (video below).

“As a manager, I have to give the team tools, what to do in certain circumstances. We have to stay compact, be more smart, and keep the ball. We have to talk about it, I have to give them instructions on what to do but also togetherness as team. Some leaders have to stand up and take control of the situation.”
Erik ten Hag on twice blowing leads to Galatasaray

“We were twice in control of the game. We were leading and then you have to finish the game. You have to reach the stage of the game we’re in and then stay in control, go for another goal, and not concede.”

Ten Hag was asked about the latest mistake from goalkeeper Andre Onana, and the interviewer mentioned the familiarity between the two who worked together at Ajax.

“I have to talk with more players, and Andre of course,” Ten Hag said. “I will encourage him and back him. He’s a great goalkeeper. We have to settle down and look forward. Saturday we have to go again. The energy, the setback, the frustration we have has to be the fuel to Saturday.”

Man United will host struggling Brentford at 10am ET Saturday, with the Red Devils sitting in 10th place. A loss would likely see them bottom half heading into the international break.

“We talk a lot but it’s not only about talking,” Ten Hag said. “You can only get up when you take a result over the line. You have to stick together and fight together and take responsibility together.”