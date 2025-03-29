When is the FA Cup semifinal draw?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 13 - FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships 2025
Chloe Kim wins snowboard halfpipe world title, clinches spot on 2026 Olympic team
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Tennessee vs Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Michigan at Auburn
Michigan St. vs Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8

Top Clips

craftsmanblueridge.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
Figure skaters draw strength from each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 13 - FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships 2025
Chloe Kim wins snowboard halfpipe world title, clinches spot on 2026 Olympic team
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Tennessee vs Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Michigan at Auburn
Michigan St. vs Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8

Top Clips

craftsmanblueridge.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
Figure skaters draw strength from each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

When is the FA Cup semifinal draw?

  
Published March 29, 2025 10:38 AM

Crystal Palace are the first team to book their spot in the FA Cup semifinals as Eagles fans are dreaming of winning a first-ever major trophy, but when is the draw for the final four?

MORE FA Cup schedule | List of FA Cup winners, finals

Fans of Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Preston, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Manchester City will be asking the same thing ahead of their quarterfinals.

Below are all the details you need for the FA Cup semifinals.

When will the FA Cup semifinals be played?

The two FA Cup semifinals will be played on Saturday April 26 and Sunday April 27, 2025.

Where will the FA Cup semifinals be played?

Once again both FA Cup semifinals will be played at a neutral site, Wembley Stadium in London.

When is the FA Cup semifinal draw?

The draw for the FA Cup semifinal will take place on Sunday, March 30 after Preston North End vs Aston Villa.

That game kicks off at 8:30am ET, so if it finishes without the need for extra time and/or penalty kicks, you can expect the draw to take place at around 11am ET.

You can watch the draw live on the FA’s social media channels here.