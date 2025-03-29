Crystal Palace are the first team to book their spot in the FA Cup semifinals as Eagles fans are dreaming of winning a first-ever major trophy, but when is the draw for the final four?

Fans of Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Preston, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Manchester City will be asking the same thing ahead of their quarterfinals.

Below are all the details you need for the FA Cup semifinals.

When will the FA Cup semifinals be played?

The two FA Cup semifinals will be played on Saturday April 26 and Sunday April 27, 2025.

Where will the FA Cup semifinals be played?

Once again both FA Cup semifinals will be played at a neutral site, Wembley Stadium in London.

When is the FA Cup semifinal draw?

The draw for the FA Cup semifinal will take place on Sunday, March 30 after Preston North End vs Aston Villa.

That game kicks off at 8:30am ET, so if it finishes without the need for extra time and/or penalty kicks, you can expect the draw to take place at around 11am ET.

You can watch the draw live on the FA’s social media channels here.