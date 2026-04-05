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FA Cup semifinal draw: Man City, Chelsea kept apart as Southampton, Leeds also reach Wembley

  
Published April 5, 2026 04:02 PM

The FA Cup semifinals are full of intrigue this season, with a pair of Premier League giants still in the mix, alongside a pair of clubs that haven’t won it in 50 years (or more).

MORELatest FA Cup scores, results

Manchester City and Chelsea are the ones you’d typically expect at the business end of the cup competitions, but who had Leeds and Southampton joining them in the semis when the FA Cup kicked off back in October?

It’s been 39 years since Leeds, who also find themselves in a tough relegation scrap in the Premier League, were in the semifinals and 54 years since they won the FA Cup.

Southampton made it to the final in 2003, but haven’t lifted the FA Cup in exactly 50 years (1975-76) and now Saints will be hoping their season ends with a pair of trophy celebrations (perhaps both at Wembley) between the FA Cup and promotion from the Championship.

Below is everything you need to know about the FA Cup semifinal draw.

FA Cup semifinal draw results

Manchester City vs Southampton
Chelsea vs Leeds

Ties to be paid the weekend of April 25-26.

When will the FA Cup semifinals be played?

The FA Cup semifinals will be played on Saturday, April 25 and Sunday April 26. With one semifinal on each day.

FA Cup semifinal draw ball numbers

1. Southampton
2. Chelsea
3. Manchester City
4. Leeds