How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Wolves best chance to win at home over the next few months is likely here when the 20th-place side host Bournemouth at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ men saw their four-match unbeaten run end at Man City in Week 23 and now welcome the Cherries with the need for wins, not draws, to keep their longshot odds of safety alive for a few more weeks. Wolves next home matches after this see visits From Chelsea, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Spurs.

WATCH — Wolves v Bournemouth

That’s not to say that Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth are walkovers — not at all. And they may have just turned the corner after a miserable November and barely better December saw them drop from 2nd to 15th heading into January.

The sale of Antoine Semenyo has led the Cherries to make some buys this month, but Iraola has overseen 3-2 home wins over Spurs and Liverpool sandwiched around a draw at Brighton. There are points on the schedule over the next seven weeks, and three of them have to be Saturday if Bournemouth are to reclaim their status as European contenders.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday, January 31

Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: David Brooks (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Will Dennis (ankle), Tyler Adams (knee - MORE),, Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Wolves vs Bournemouth prediction

Bournemouth have just one win away from the Vitality Stadium this season and they are bedding in a number of new components while missing key figures like Tavernier, Kluivert, and Adams. They have the tactical acumen to find a win here, but Wolves should show up with vigor and this could be a day of hope for Edwards’ boys. Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth.