Top News

David Malukas 2024 livery - back corner front page.jpg
Second of three Arrow McLaren liveries features David Malukas’ papaya and blue IndyCar
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Super Bowl
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?
Super Bowl
Where is the 2024 Super Bowl: Location, Date, kick off time and more for Chiefs vs 49ers game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_danmarinointv_240207.jpg
Marino was ‘impressed’ by Tua’s accuracy, timing
nbc_pft_derrickbrooksintv_240207.jpg
Brooks explains why tackling is a ‘lost art’
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240207.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Different levels’ in LIV defections

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo

Wolves vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published February 7, 2024 02:08 PM

Wolves look for a season sweep of Brentford and a boost of their European hopes as the in-form hosts welcome the Bees to the Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves are 4-1-1 since Christmas Eve following a 4-2 defeat of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and Gary O’Neil’s men have scored multiple goals in all but one of those matches as Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha are in fine form with Hee-chan Hwang set to return soon from the Asian Cup.

WATCH WOLVES vs BRENTFORD LIVE STREAM

Wolves sit 10th on the Premier League table with 32 points through 23 matches, 10 more than a Brentford side dangerously close to the bottom three.

Thomas Frank’s men have Ivan Toney back but he needs to be very back given the Bees awful defensive record since the start of November. Brentford’s not kept a clean sheet in a 3W-9L run and only two of those matches were 1-0 losses.

Wolves vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves team news, injuries

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (international duty), Boubacar Traore (international duty)

Brentford team news, injuries

OUT: Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Yoane Wissa (international duty), Frank Onyeka (international duty), Saman Ghoddos (international duty), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring)