Wolves vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Wolves look for a season sweep of Brentford and a boost of their European hopes as the in-form hosts welcome the Bees to the Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves are 4-1-1 since Christmas Eve following a 4-2 defeat of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and Gary O’Neil’s men have scored multiple goals in all but one of those matches as Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha are in fine form with Hee-chan Hwang set to return soon from the Asian Cup.

WATCH WOLVES vs BRENTFORD LIVE STREAM

Wolves sit 10th on the Premier League table with 32 points through 23 matches, 10 more than a Brentford side dangerously close to the bottom three.

Thomas Frank’s men have Ivan Toney back but he needs to be very back given the Bees awful defensive record since the start of November. Brentford’s not kept a clean sheet in a 3W-9L run and only two of those matches were 1-0 losses.

Wolves vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves team news, injuries

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (international duty), Boubacar Traore (international duty)

Brentford team news, injuries

OUT: Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Yoane Wissa (international duty), Frank Onyeka (international duty), Saman Ghoddos (international duty), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring)