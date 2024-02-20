Betting Liverpool v. Luton Town: Salah Returns to the Starting 11 for the Reds

Matchweek 26 opens with a tilt at Anfield on Wednesday. Top of the Table Liverpool hosts Luton town in a match of major consequence for each side. A win by the Reds keeps them atop the Table and in control of their quest to claim the title in the Top Flight. Thanks to Everton’s draw with Palace earlier this week, the Hatters now sit inside the Relegation Zone and thus their pursuit of points is more fervent than ever.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops are now unbeaten in their last 25 matches at Anfield. Their last home loss in league competitions was way back in October of 2022. The back end for the Reds has wobbled at times with zero clean sheets in their last seven at home, but the offense has more than made up for any issues with the defense as they have scored 17 goals in the last five games.

Luton Town step onto the pitch winless in their last three and while the Hatter did play Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road earlier this season, they are winless in their last 14 efforts at Anfield (0-6-8).

A couple of injuries of note: Diogo Jota (knee) looks to be sidelined for Liverpool and Elijah Adebayo (hamstring) is doubtful for Luton Town. Salah’s return to the starting lineup fills the void nicely for Klopp but the loss of Adebayo poses a major issue for Rob Edwards especially on set pieces.

Lets find a couple of plays:

Liverpool (-500) v. Luton Town (+1100) | Draw: +625

Luton Town hung tough with Manchester United after a dreadful opening seven minutes. That said, the result was still a loss. The Hatters have conceded nine goals in their last three outings with six of the nine coming in the opening 45 of the three. Expect Liverpool to take advantage of Luton’s generosity.

Liverpool (-2) may be a bit of a sweat, but the payout (+125) should be worth the short-term anguish. Luton Town will spend time in the offensive end as they understand sitting back will not bring them points. The Hatters have averaged eight corners over their last three matches. Liverpool, meanwhile, have averaged 6.3 corners per game over their last three which is actually slightly below their season average of 6.6/gm. The expectation is Liverpool will control the ball much of the match but that Luton will look to attack at every opportunity. Lets roll with Luton trying to mount offense at Anfield and as a result play OVER 3.5 corners (+135).

Enjoy the match and enjoy the sweats.