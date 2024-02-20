 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Kyle Busch making five Truck starts for Spire Motorsports
The Ally Challenge - Round One
Cabrera set to return to Champs, world-ranked play; Masters still up in air
SX Grant Harlan No 23 RockRiverYamaha-com cropped.jpg
Supercross: Grant Harlan returns from injury for hometown race in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgerswbbtour_240220.jpg
Rutgers’ Bates gives tour of team facilities
nbc_bte_midseasonvote_240219.jpg
How midseason polling ‘infects’ betting markets
nbc_bte_okcsuns_240219.jpg
How would Suns, Thunder match up in the playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Kyle Busch making five Truck starts for Spire Motorsports
The Ally Challenge - Round One
Cabrera set to return to Champs, world-ranked play; Masters still up in air
SX Grant Harlan No 23 RockRiverYamaha-com cropped.jpg
Supercross: Grant Harlan returns from injury for hometown race in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgerswbbtour_240220.jpg
Rutgers’ Bates gives tour of team facilities
nbc_bte_midseasonvote_240219.jpg
How midseason polling ‘infects’ betting markets
nbc_bte_okcsuns_240219.jpg
How would Suns, Thunder match up in the playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Betting Liverpool v. Luton Town: Salah Returns to the Starting 11 for the Reds

  
Published February 20, 2024 12:10 PM

Matchweek 26 opens with a tilt at Anfield on Wednesday. Top of the Table Liverpool hosts Luton town in a match of major consequence for each side. A win by the Reds keeps them atop the Table and in control of their quest to claim the title in the Top Flight. Thanks to Everton’s draw with Palace earlier this week, the Hatters now sit inside the Relegation Zone and thus their pursuit of points is more fervent than ever.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops are now unbeaten in their last 25 matches at Anfield. Their last home loss in league competitions was way back in October of 2022. The back end for the Reds has wobbled at times with zero clean sheets in their last seven at home, but the offense has more than made up for any issues with the defense as they have scored 17 goals in the last five games.

Luton Town step onto the pitch winless in their last three and while the Hatter did play Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road earlier this season, they are winless in their last 14 efforts at Anfield (0-6-8).

A couple of injuries of note: Diogo Jota (knee) looks to be sidelined for Liverpool and Elijah Adebayo (hamstring) is doubtful for Luton Town. Salah’s return to the starting lineup fills the void nicely for Klopp but the loss of Adebayo poses a major issue for Rob Edwards especially on set pieces.

Lets find a couple of plays:

Liverpool (-500) v. Luton Town (+1100) | Draw: +625

Luton Town hung tough with Manchester United after a dreadful opening seven minutes. That said, the result was still a loss. The Hatters have conceded nine goals in their last three outings with six of the nine coming in the opening 45 of the three. Expect Liverpool to take advantage of Luton’s generosity.

Liverpool (-2) may be a bit of a sweat, but the payout (+125) should be worth the short-term anguish. Luton Town will spend time in the offensive end as they understand sitting back will not bring them points. The Hatters have averaged eight corners over their last three matches. Liverpool, meanwhile, have averaged 6.3 corners per game over their last three which is actually slightly below their season average of 6.6/gm. The expectation is Liverpool will control the ball much of the match but that Luton will look to attack at every opportunity. Lets roll with Luton trying to mount offense at Anfield and as a result play OVER 3.5 corners (+135).

Enjoy the match and enjoy the sweats.

Mentions
mohamedSALAH_HS.jpg Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous
diogoJOTA_HS.jpg Diogo Jota
jurgenKLOPP_HS.jpg Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Primary Logo Liverpool
Elijah Adebayo
Luton Town Primary.png Luton Town