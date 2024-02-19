 Skip navigation
Betting Manchester City v. Brentford

  
Published February 19, 2024 01:23 PM

Due to their competing for the FIFA Club World Cup during Matchweek 18, Manchester City must squeeze in a contest Tuesday against Brentford at The Etihad.

This past weekend, the Citizens managed just a point vs. Chelsea as their 11-match winning streak was snapped. As a result, City no longer controls their own destiny in their pursuit of yet another Premier League title. They must rundown Liverpool if they are to win their 4th consecutive league crown.

Visiting Brentford fell to Liverpool by the score of 4-1 in West London on Saturday. The Bees have lost three of their last four in league play, and now sit but six points outside the Relegation Zone. No question the Bees will be heading into a hornets’ nest at City, but perhaps Brentford will find some confidence knowing they are the last team in the Premier League to snare three points at The Etihad.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

As is often the case, finding value on the board when betting Manchester City matches is difficult. Rarely can a true sweat be avoided.

A couple weeks ago we hit on Erling Haaland scoring first and twice in City’s Matchweek 24 tilt with Everton. After coming so close to scoring late v. Chelsea but coming up short, do we think Haaland will finish at home Tuesday? Yes! But we will sweat him scoring first (+220) as there is little value on him scoring anytime (-225).

Because Haaland and City are coming off a frustrating outing v. Chelsea and because they are at The Etihad, lets add to that early Erling Haaland sweat with a fist half play on the Citizens. Let’s bet the “3way Handicap Tie – Manchester City -1” (+185).

Stay tuned as Matchweek 26 plays will follow beginning tomorrow.

Enjoy the match today and enjoy the sweat.

