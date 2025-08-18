Leeds v. Everton Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Betting Trends, Stats, and Best Bets

Matchweek 1 of the 2025-26 Premier League season concludes this afternoon as Leeds (0-0-0) returns to the pinnacle of British football when they host Everton (0-0-0) at Elland Road.

Game Details and How to Watch Leeds v. Everton

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Elland Road

City: West Yorkshire, England

Network/Streaming: USA Network

Leeds were promoted as Championship winners last season, while Everton finished 13th in the Premier League.

Each club added eight new faces to their respective roster since last season as Leeds looks to maintain status in England’s top flight and Everton looks to at a minimum to crack the Top 10.

Jordan Pickford and the Toffees are aiming to pick up where they left off in May after finishing last season with a four-game unbeaten streak that included three straight wins. In addition, David Moyes’ side have won three of their last four away matches in the Premier League and head into this game on the back of two straight victories keeping clean sheets in each of those two.

Another nugget that favors Everton today is the Toffees have kept clean sheets in each of their last two opening away games in the Premier League.

It would be no surprise to see Everton score, having netted at least twice in three of their last four Premier League games to end last season.

These clubs met to open the 2021-22 Premier League season which resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Best Bet: Everton look set to edge this game and a 1-0 away win is the correct score pick. There have been under 2.5 goals in four of Everton’s last six Premier League opening games.

*Spotlight iQ: Match Previews are provided by Spotlight Sports Group

