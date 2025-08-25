Newcastle v. Liverpool Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Betting Trends, Stats, and Best Bets

Alexander Isak remains on the sidelines as Newcastle (0-1-0) looks to take three points today at St. James’ Park against Mohamed Salah and Liverpool (1-0-0).

Game Details and How to Newcastle v. Liverpool

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: St. James’ Park

City: Newcastle upon Tyne, England

Network/Streaming: USA Network

Isak’s absence from the Magpies’ opening match was certainly felt as Eddie Howe’s squad and Aston Villa played to a scoreless draw. Liverpool takes the pitch having doubled up Bournemouth in their opener, 4-2, but looked leaky defensively in doing so.

For those looking for trends, Newcastle have not scored in their last three Premier League matches dating back to last season. A more positive stat for fans of the Magpies is that Newcastle have won three straight home openers and have earned victories in six of their last seven at St. James’ Park.

Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2 Robbie Mustoe shares his biggest storyline from an action-packed Matchweek 2 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Liverpool have lost three times in their last four Premier League away games. A deeper dive into the Reds’ struggles in their own end finds that it’s been six Premier League games since Liverpool last recorded a shutout, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine of their last ten matches. The Reds have overcome their defensive shortcomings with a consistent and at times dynamic attack. A goal today will mean Liverpool have scored in 36 consecutive Premier League matches.

History lesson: Newcastle won last year’s EFL Cup Final, but even at times with Alexander Isak, the Magpies have failed to win any of their last 17 Premier League tussles with the reigning champions.

Best Bet: Newcastle are the bet to beat Liverpool at home on Monday. The visitors have lost their last two away games and Eddie Howe’s side will find a way to attack that leaky Liverpool defense. In addition, Newcastle’s defense is stingy.

The Magpies were the most profitable home team in the Premier League last season, showing a profit of 3.38 units.

Best Bet #2: A 2-0 home win for Newcastle looks the best correct-score bet. The hosts have played five successive games in the Premier League with fewer than three goals and the visitors have lost their last two away games.

*Spotlight iQ: Match Previews are provided by Spotlight Sports Group

