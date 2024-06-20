 Skip navigation
Andy Murray unsure of readiness for Wimbledon after back injury at Queen’s

  
Published June 20, 2024 11:17 AM
Andy Murray

May 26, 2024; Paris, France; Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts to a point during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day one of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON — Andy Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club because of a back injury, raising doubts about what is expected to be his final Wimbledon appearance.

The 37-year-old Murray stopped playing while trailing Jordan Thompson 4-1, and the former No. 1 player said he’d get scans.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who has signaled his intention to retire later this year, said he “wouldn’t know” about whether he’ll be ready when play starts July 1 at the All England Club.

Murray, who has won the Queen’s Club title five times, said he was experiencing problems with his right leg even before getting to the court. He was in obvious pain during the warmup and into the match.

After three games, Murray received treatment on his surgically repaired right hip, right knee and lower back.

Earlier, Sebastian Korda beat former Queen’s Club champion Grigor Dimitrov to reach the quarterfinals at the grass-court tournament.

Korda, who reached the final on grass in ’s-Hertogenbosch last week as he prepares for Wimbledon, won their second-round match 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

“It was a big struggle. We were both serving well and waiting for our chances and there weren’t many. But when they came, I tried to take them,” said the 23rd-ranked Korda. “It is incredible playing at Queen’s, it is one of my favorite tournaments.”

Dimitrov won the Queen’s Club title in 2014.

It was Korda’s seventh victory over a Top 10 opponent. He will next take on Rinky Hijikata for a spot in the semifinals. Hijikata defeated Italian player Matteo Arnaldi 7-6 (0), 7-6 (7).