The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

Xfinity Series’ chaotic race in Nashville
Best of Chastain was on full display in Nashville
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Beatriz Haddad Maia loses in first round, title defense over at Nottingham Open

  
Published June 26, 2023 10:16 AM
Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil plays a forehand in her Ladies’ Singles first round match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during Day two of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NOTTINGHAM, England - Beatriz Haddad Maia’s defense of her grass-court Nottingham Open title is over already.

Coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week, the Brazilian player was defeated by lucky loser Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Snigur was only playing because fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko pulled out because of injury hours before the match. However, as a junior Wimbledon champion back in 2019, Snigur was a tough opponent for the second-seeded Haddad Maia.

Third-seeded Magda Linette advanced to the last 16 by beating Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-4 and seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi defeated Madison Brengle 7-6 (5), 6-2.

New British No. 1 Katie Boulter beat Emily Appleton 6-1, 6-3.