Bianca Andreescu says appendectomy will force her to delay start of her 2025 season

  
Published February 6, 2025 04:28 PM
Aug 27, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Bianca Andreescu (CAN) reaches for a backhand against Jasmine Paolini (ITA)(not pictured) in a women's singles match on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Bianca Andreescu will delay the start of her 2025 season after undergoing an appendectomy.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion said in an Instagram Story post that she had planned to compete in the Merida Open until this complication arose.

“I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy,” Andreescu said. “The surgery went smoothly, and I’m on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever.”

The 24-year-old Andreescu has been limited by injuries the last couple of years. She missed nine months with a back issue before returning to action in May 2024. Her last tournament was the Pan Pacific Open in October.