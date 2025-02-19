Carlos Alcaraz needs three sets to oust Luca Nardi at Qatar Open

DOHA, Qatar — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open by beating Luca Nardi 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

The 21-year-old Spaniard let his guard down in the second set, when his Italian opponent fought back from trailing 1-4 to force a decider.

“My energy levels probably went down a little bit, but credit to him,” said the third-ranked Alcaraz, who will next face Jiri Lehecka.

Second-seeded Alex de Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal match against fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev.

Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Zizou Bergs 6-2, 6-1 and will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final eight.

Jack Draper eliminated Christopher O’Connell 6-2, 6-1. He will next play either Matteo Berrettini, who knocked out Novak Djokovic, or Tallon Griekspoor.