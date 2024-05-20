 Skip navigation
Seimone Augustus
LSU women’s basketball great Seimone Augustus will return as an assistant on Kim Mulkey’s staff
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over fitness and form
Alexander Zverev
Zverev’s stock is rising for the French Open amid questions over Djokovic, Nadal, Sinner and Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu withdraws from French Open qualifying to focus on grass season

  
Published May 20, 2024 12:55 PM
Emma Raducanu

Mar 11, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Emma Raducanu (GBR) hits a shot in her third round match against Aryna Sabalenka during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Hui/Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS — Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from French Open qualifying and will instead focus on training for the grass and hard-court seasons.

The 21-year-old had been expected to try to fight her way through three rounds of qualifying at Roland Garros, as she famously did on her way to winning the U.S. Open in 2021.

But the British tennis player instead surprisingly pulled out of the clay-court tournament.

“It’s important for me to keep laying on the foundations and I will use the time to do a healthy block before the grass and subsequent hard-court seasons to give myself a chance to keep fit for the rest of the year,” she said.

Raducanu entered the tournament using her protected ranking of 103 but she remains three spots outside the main draw and she was overlooked for a wild card.

She made a flying start to the clay-court season, beating French duo Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry to lead Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and then reaching the quarterfinals of the WTA event in Stuttgart.

Raducanu pushed Iga Swiatek in a last-eight loss but then put in a lackluster performance against Argentinian qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle in the opening round of the Madrid Open, citing exhaustion.

She has not played a match since, pulling out of this week’s WTA event in Strasbourg, but this latest withdrawal still comes as a big surprise.