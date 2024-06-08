 Skip navigation
2024 French Open - Day 12
Iga Swiatek wins fourth French Open, fifth Grand Slam title
2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 6
Brazil table tennis player Bruna Alexandre to compete in Olympics, Paralympics in Paris
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank - Final Round
John Chin, 37, never gave up, and now he’s playing U.S. Open with dog influencer on sleeve

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_stage7_240608.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 7
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethcut_240607.jpg
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
nbc_golf_gc_scottiereact_240607.jpg
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 French Open - Day 12
Iga Swiatek wins fourth French Open, fifth Grand Slam title
2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 6
Brazil table tennis player Bruna Alexandre to compete in Olympics, Paralympics in Paris
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank - Final Round
John Chin, 37, never gave up, and now he’s playing U.S. Open with dog influencer on sleeve

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_stage7_240608.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 7
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethcut_240607.jpg
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
nbc_golf_gc_scottiereact_240607.jpg
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch French Open men’s final on NBC Sports, Peacock

  
Published June 8, 2024 10:00 AM

Carlos Alcaraz meets Alexander Zverev in the French Open men’s singles final on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, live on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Both men are in their first French Open final.

It’s the first French Open final without Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic since 2009. It’s the first without Nadal, Djokovic or Roger Federer since 2004.

The third seed Alcaraz, 21, already owns U.S. Open and Wimbledon titles. He is the youngest man in the professional era (since 1968) to make a major final on all three surfaces (clay, hard, grass).

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | Broadcast Schedule

He can become the youngest man to win the French Open since 2007, when Nadal earned the third of his record 14 titles.

The fourth seed Zverev has reached eight Grand Slam semifinals and now two finals and is still looking for his first major title. He lost the 2020 U.S. Open final to Austrian Dominic Thiem in five sets.

Every man in the professional era who reached at least eight Slam semifinals eventually won at least one Slam.

Zverev leads the head-to-head with Alcaraz 5-4, including wins in their most recent major match (2024 Australian Open quarterfinals) and their only meeting at Roland Garros (2022 quarterfinals).

2024 French Open - Day 5
U.S. Olympic tennis qualifiers for Paris take shape at French Open
The French Open is the final tournament in Paris Olympic tennis qualifying.