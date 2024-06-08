How to watch French Open men’s final on NBC Sports, Peacock

Carlos Alcaraz meets Alexander Zverev in the French Open men’s singles final on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, live on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Both men are in their first French Open final.

It’s the first French Open final without Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic since 2009. It’s the first without Nadal, Djokovic or Roger Federer since 2004.

The third seed Alcaraz, 21, already owns U.S. Open and Wimbledon titles. He is the youngest man in the professional era (since 1968) to make a major final on all three surfaces (clay, hard, grass).

He can become the youngest man to win the French Open since 2007, when Nadal earned the third of his record 14 titles.

The fourth seed Zverev has reached eight Grand Slam semifinals and now two finals and is still looking for his first major title. He lost the 2020 U.S. Open final to Austrian Dominic Thiem in five sets.

Every man in the professional era who reached at least eight Slam semifinals eventually won at least one Slam.

Zverev leads the head-to-head with Alcaraz 5-4, including wins in their most recent major match (2024 Australian Open quarterfinals) and their only meeting at Roland Garros (2022 quarterfinals).