 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emily Ryan
Iowa State women’s basketball great Emily Ryan promoted to assistant coach
Alec Segaert
Alec Segaert stuns with late breakaway for his first Grand Tour stage win in Giro d’Italia
Toronto Tempo v Los Angeles Sparks
WNBA Heat Check: Kelsey Plum as efficient as ever, Alanna Smith tries to find footing with Wings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_260521.jpg
Wemby, SGA best bets for NBA Finals MVP
RavensCSU5-21.jpg
Ravens a strong favorite to win AFC North in 2026
nbc_csu_jacobybrissett_260521.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jacoby Brissett

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emily Ryan
Iowa State women’s basketball great Emily Ryan promoted to assistant coach
Alec Segaert
Alec Segaert stuns with late breakaway for his first Grand Tour stage win in Giro d’Italia
Toronto Tempo v Los Angeles Sparks
WNBA Heat Check: Kelsey Plum as efficient as ever, Alanna Smith tries to find footing with Wings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_260521.jpg
Wemby, SGA best bets for NBA Finals MVP
RavensCSU5-21.jpg
Ravens a strong favorite to win AFC North in 2026
nbc_csu_jacobybrissett_260521.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jacoby Brissett

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

French Open boss says prize money will not change despite players’ complaints

  
Published May 21, 2026 01:27 PM
Sabalenka claims Sportswoman of the Year Award
April 20, 2026 03:47 PM
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka was "emotional" and "speechless" after being named the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

PARIS — The French Open prize money will not change this year despite players complaining they deserve a bigger share, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said.

Top players have criticized the Open organizers for reducing the players’ share of revenue to an alleged 14.3% — compared to 22% at standard ATP and WTA events.

To show their discontent, many competing at Roland Garros are planning to limit their interaction with reporters to 15 minutes during the traditional pre-tournament media day.

Mauresmo, a former Australian Open and Wimbledon champion, said she remained open to dialogue and was confident of a solution. A meeting is expected between tournament organizers and the players and their representatives.

But asked whether there was a chance the prize money would change this year, Mauresmo said: “No, we are not going to change anything. We are going to initiate discussions and that is what everyone wants.”

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and No. 4 Coco Gauff were among leading players who supported a boycott of the Grand Slams if they don’t start receiving more compensation.

Roland Garros organizers increased the prize money by about 10%, after the U.S. Open last year raised their’s by 20% and this year’s Australian Open by 16%.

The entire French Open pot was $72 million, up over $6 million from last year. But the players claimed their share of Roland Garros revenue declined from 15.5% in 2024 to 14.9% projected in 2026. They say the event generated $458 million in 2025, a 14% year-on-year increase, yet prize money rose by just 5.4%, reducing players’ share of revenue to 14.3%.

The singles champions at Roland Garros each will receive over $3 million, an increase nearly of $300,000 compared with 2025.

“I’m not going to tell you that everything will be resolved with the snap of a finger,” Mauresmo said. “But the discussions will continue, probably after the tournament.”