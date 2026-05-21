French Open boss says prize money will not change despite players’ complaints

PARIS — The French Open prize money will not change this year despite players complaining they deserve a bigger share, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said.

Top players have criticized the Open organizers for reducing the players’ share of revenue to an alleged 14.3% — compared to 22% at standard ATP and WTA events.

To show their discontent, many competing at Roland Garros are planning to limit their interaction with reporters to 15 minutes during the traditional pre-tournament media day.

Mauresmo, a former Australian Open and Wimbledon champion, said she remained open to dialogue and was confident of a solution. A meeting is expected between tournament organizers and the players and their representatives.

But asked whether there was a chance the prize money would change this year, Mauresmo said: “No, we are not going to change anything. We are going to initiate discussions and that is what everyone wants.”

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and No. 4 Coco Gauff were among leading players who supported a boycott of the Grand Slams if they don’t start receiving more compensation.

Roland Garros organizers increased the prize money by about 10%, after the U.S. Open last year raised their’s by 20% and this year’s Australian Open by 16%.

The entire French Open pot was $72 million, up over $6 million from last year. But the players claimed their share of Roland Garros revenue declined from 15.5% in 2024 to 14.9% projected in 2026. They say the event generated $458 million in 2025, a 14% year-on-year increase, yet prize money rose by just 5.4%, reducing players’ share of revenue to 14.3%.

The singles champions at Roland Garros each will receive over $3 million, an increase nearly of $300,000 compared with 2025.

“I’m not going to tell you that everything will be resolved with the snap of a finger,” Mauresmo said. “But the discussions will continue, probably after the tournament.”