How to watch 2025 French Open women’s final: Schedule, TV/stream info, Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff preview

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays No. 2 Coco Gauff in the 2025 French Open women’s singles final, each eyeing her first title on the Roland Garros red clay.

It’s the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 Grand Slam women’s final since the 2018 Australian Open (Caroline Wozniacki d. Simona Halep).

In Thursday’s semifinals, the Belarusian Sabalenka ousted former No. 1 Iga Swiatek 7-6, (1), 4-6, 6-0, ending the Pole’s bid for a fourth consecutive French Open title.

Then Gauff swept 361st-ranked French wild card Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 to reach her second French Open final after 2022.

Sabalenka and Gauff have a 5-5 career head-to-head record.

2025 French Open TV/stream info

The 2025 French Open women’s singles final airs live Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on TNT and truTV and streaming on Max.

Sabalenka eyes her fourth Grand Slam singles crown after winning the 2023 and 2024 Australian Opens and the 2024 U.S. Open.

She would be the first active woman to lift three of the four major titles, only missing Wimbledon.

Sabalenka won her first 11 sets in Paris before needing three in the semifinals to oust Swiatek. She rolls into the final having bageled Swiatek 6-0 in a third set with zero unforced errors.

“Win against Iga 6-love on the clay, it’s like something out of mind,” Sabalenka said on TNT. “I’m super happy right now, but once again, the job is not done yet.”

Gauff, ranked a career-high No. 2, reached her third Slam final overall.

2025 French Open women’s final preview

In 2023, Gauff beat Sabalenka in a three-set U.S. Open final to become at age 19 the youngest American to win a major since Serena Williams took the first of her 23 titles at the 1999 U.S. Open at 17.

Since, Gauff is 1-3 against Sabalenka, including a straight-sets loss on clay in Madrid last month.

“She’s obviously going to hit some great shots and be really aggressive,” Gauff said on TNT. “I’m just going to try my best to play my game and be as aggressive as I can.”

Gauff bids to become the first American woman or man to win the French Open singles title since Williams’ third triumph in Paris in 2015.

If Gauff does not beat Sabalenka, the 11-year U.S. women’s and men’s singles title drought at Roland Garros will match the nation’s longest at the event over the last 100 years.