Iga Swiatek falls to Jelena Ostapenko in Qatar Open semifinals

  
Published February 14, 2025 11:54 AM
DOHA, Qatar — Jelena Ostapenko ended Iga Swiatek’s three-year reign at the Qatar Open in the semifinals.

No. 37-ranked Ostapenko won 6-3, 6-1 and improved her record against No. 2 Swiatek to 5-0. The Latvian is the only active player to have faced Swiatek at least twice and kept a winning record.

“I was pretty confident that I would beat her ... I know how to play against her,” Ostapenko said on court. “I’m happy with the way I’m handling my emotions this week.”

The former French Open champion will play for her ninth career WTA title, and first in a year, against Yekaterina Aleksandrova or Amanda Anisimova.

Ostapenko also beat No. 4 Jasmine Paolini in the second round and has two wins against top-five players in a single tournament for the first time in her career.

Swiatek suffered her first loss in Doha in 16 matches, and her third defeat of the year.