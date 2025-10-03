 Skip navigation
Jessica Pegula becomes 3rd American to reach China Open semifinals

  
Published October 3, 2025 11:53 AM
Jessica Pegula

Sep 4, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) waves to the crowd while leaving the court after her match against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) in a women’s singles semifinal of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

BEIJING — Jessica Pegula became the third American to reach the semifinals of the China Open after rallying to beat compatriot Emma Navarro.

The fifth-seeded Pegula wasted six set points in the opener but dominated the next two sets to triumph 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-1

“I told myself not to get too frustrated,” Pegula said. “Just stay calm, try to relax a little bit, and not try as hard to execute the game plan. That kind of allowed me to play more free.”

Pegula next faces Linda Noskova, who eased past Britain’s Sonay Kartal 6-3, 6-4.

The 20-year-old Noskova became the youngest Czech player to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal since the format was introduced in 2009.

The other semifinal pits defending champion Coco Gauff against third-seeded Amanda Anisimova in an all-American encounter.