 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Mystics
The Mystics have improved since starting 0-12, but they face an uphill climb to make the playoffs
Elena Rybakina
Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Azarenka in Berlin before rain suspends play
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev outlasts Arthur Fils to reach Halle Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kpmgearlyhighlightsv2_240621.jpg
HLs: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, early Round 2
nbc_golf_gcTomKiminterview_240621.jpg
Kim atop Travelers leaderboard on 22nd birthday
nbc_horse_palaceofholyroodhousestakes_240621.jpg
Pilgrim takes The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Mystics
The Mystics have improved since starting 0-12, but they face an uphill climb to make the playoffs
Elena Rybakina
Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Azarenka in Berlin before rain suspends play
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev outlasts Arthur Fils to reach Halle Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kpmgearlyhighlightsv2_240621.jpg
HLs: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, early Round 2
nbc_golf_gcTomKiminterview_240621.jpg
Kim atop Travelers leaderboard on 22nd birthday
nbc_horse_palaceofholyroodhousestakes_240621.jpg
Pilgrim takes The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Journeyman tennis player Billy Harris goes from van life to mapping his Wimbledon debut

  
Published June 21, 2024 03:17 PM
Billy Harris

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Billy Harris of Great Britain in action against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at The Queen’s Club on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah Fountain - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Hannah Fountain - CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images

LONDON — Billy Harris couldn’t pull off the upset at Queen’s Club. He’s still winning, though.

Harris earned about $153,000 for reaching the quarterfinals. He’ll pick up about $76,000 when he makes his Wimbledon singles debut.

Not bad for a guy who drove around Europe in a van — sometimes sleeping in it — to save money while playing in lower-tier tournaments earlier in his career.

The 29-year-old British player’s total career earnings until now had been $293,791, according to the ATP.

Harris’ run at Queen’s Club came to an end against Lorenzo Musetti by 6-3, 7-5.

Despite the loss, Harris will move into the top 150 in next week’s rankings. He’s currently 162nd, a career high.

He received a wild-card entry for Wimbledon this week.

The extra cash, Harris said, will “definitely help” and, who knows, he might even invest in another van. The 6-foot-4 Harris drives a Mini Cooper.

“It’s a bit tight. I get in and out of a van a bit easier.”