Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, has surgery on her left shoulder

  
Published August 21, 2024 03:02 PM
Marketa Vondrousova

Jul 2, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) reacts after losing a point against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) (not pictured) in a ladies’ singles match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Marketa Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon in 2023, had an operation on her left shoulder, she wrote in a social media post.

“I’ve been struggling with shoulder pain for a few months now and there was no other option but to go for surgery,” Vondrousova wrote, along with a photo of her in a hospital bed. “Everything went well and I’ll start rehab soon.”

The 25-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic hasn’t competed anywhere since a first-round exit at the All England Club on July 2. Vondrousova was eliminated 6-4, 6-2 by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Centre Court, becoming the first women’s champion since 1994 to lose her opening match the next year at Wimbledon.

The title there last year made Vondrousova the first unseeded female champion at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Vondrousova withdrew from the Paris Olympics and the U.S. Open.