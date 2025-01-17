 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250118.jpg
Mahomes: Chiefs are a team of playmakers
nbc_golf_amexrd3_250118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_13on16_250118.jpg
Mouw’s disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250118.jpg
Mahomes: Chiefs are a team of playmakers
nbc_golf_amexrd3_250118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_13on16_250118.jpg
Mouw’s disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Novak Djokovic backs Danielle Collins in her back-and-forth with Australian Open fans

  
Published January 17, 2025 11:54 AM
Novak Djokovic

Jan 17, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures during his match against Tomas Machac of Czech Republic in the third round of the men’s singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

MELBOURNE, Australia — Count Novak Djokovic as being in Danielle Collins’ corner. He thinks her response to booing fans at the Australian Open absolutely was fine — which should come as no surprise, given the way Djokovic gets into back-and-forths with hecklers at his matches, including most recently at Rod Laver Arena.

So often stereotyped as a genteel, country club sport, tennis is letting loose lately. Some spectators are louder and more confrontational than ever, and some players increasingly are giving as good as they get, willing to engage with the folks in the seats and not just let things go.

Djokovic, who has won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park, has been doing this for a while now, not shy about telling people they need to ease up if they cross a line by saying certain things during his matches. That happened again during his third-round victory, about 24 hours after Collins did not go quietly while being jeered by thousands of folks watching her win against an Australian opponent at Kia Arena.

Collins then doubled down on the antagonism at her news conference.

“I loved her response. I loved it. Everything she said on the court, off the court. Big fan of Danielle Collins after that. I was before. But now? Big fan. I love it,” Djokovic said with a smile. “I heard some comments of people that she shouldn’t have said (this) or that. I think she handled it really well. I don’t think I would be that polite, and I know exactly the feeling. So I think she was funny, smart.”

And then, just in case his position wasn’t quite clear, Djokovic repeated: “Just a big fan of what she did. Big fan.”

Right after her 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2 win over Destanee Aiava ended, 2022 Australian Open runner-up Collins blew kisses to the booers and asked them, “How about that?!” The 31-year-old from Florida, who won two NCAA tennis titles at the University of Virginia, went after them during her on-court interview and some more while speaking to reporters soon after.

“When I finally got momentum, I’m like, ‘Well, if I’m going to be out here for 2 1/2 hours, putting up with all these people, I might as well just take the bigger paycheck, right? I was super happy to do that,” Collins said. “One of the greatest things about being a professional athlete is the people that don’t like you and the people that hate you, they actually pay your bills. It’s kind of a cool concept. ... Every person that’s bought a ticket to come out here and heckle me or do what they do, it’s all going towards the Danielle Collins Fund. Yeah, bring it on. I love it.”

In a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory against No. 26 Tomas Machac, Djokovic got into it a bit with a man in the stands. When it was over, Djokovic gestured with a hand by his ear, as though to taunt, “What do you have to say now?!”

A voice later called out during Djokovic’s on-court interview, so he responded, “Sorry, mate. I have a wife. We can have a drink, though.” And then Djokovic added: “Maybe you had a few already.”

“I’m happy to have a drink with him, now that the match is over,” Djokovic said. “I think we can reflect nicely on what we have said to each other.”

At his news conference, Djokovic noted that tennis has “the history and tradition that we are proud of and makes our sport different from other sports,” but acknowledged that certain changes would be OK, to add something to a sport that has been “maybe conservative in some things.”

Perhaps music and dancers between sets, the way NBA games offer entertainment during breaks in the action, for example.

But Djokovic would draw the line at yelling out during the course of play.

“From my side, (it wouldn’t be) easy to go from one end to another extreme,” he said, “and just let everybody say whatever they want to say — talk, scream during the point.”

But if they do that now, well, seems clear Djokovic thinks athletes can respond.