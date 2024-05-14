Swiatek unlocks Keys to reach Rome semis

ROME — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the Italian Open semifinals when she swept aside former finalist Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3.

It was the same result and score Swiatek achieved against Keys in the Madrid semifinals.

The 16th-ranked Keys grew more frustrated at her inability to convert break points — racking 10 without converting a single one — and at one point hit her racket against the clay.

Two-time champion Swiatek will next face No. 3 Coco Gauff or No. 7 Qinwen Zheng.

Taylor Fritz is through to the men’s quarterfinals for the first time after the American recovered from losing a lengthy second-set tiebreak — during which he let slip match point — to see off Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-7 (11), 6-1.

Fritz saved all 11 break points he faced, and will meet the third-seeded Alexander Zverev or Nuno Borges.

Alejandro Tabilo backed up his stunning third-round win against top-ranked Novak Djokovic by edging Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (10) to reach a Masters quarterfinal for the first time.