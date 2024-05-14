 Skip navigation
when is the preakness
Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Updated Odds and Analysis of Each Horse
Mystik Dan
Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan settles in at Pimlico ahead of the Preakness
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Tiger Woods with limited optimism: ‘Wish my game was sharper’ entering PGA

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_spiethpresser_240514.jpg
Spieth is ‘playing better’ than the results
nbc_pl_ew_hattrick_240514.jpg
Why is three goals called a hat-trick?
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmpresser_240514.jpg
Rahm reiterates PGAT support, ‘suspended or not’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
when is the preakness
Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Updated Odds and Analysis of Each Horse
Mystik Dan
Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan settles in at Pimlico ahead of the Preakness
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Tiger Woods with limited optimism: ‘Wish my game was sharper’ entering PGA

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_spiethpresser_240514.jpg
Spieth is ‘playing better’ than the results
nbc_pl_ew_hattrick_240514.jpg
Why is three goals called a hat-trick?
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmpresser_240514.jpg
Rahm reiterates PGAT support, ‘suspended or not’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Swiatek unlocks Keys to reach Rome semis

  
Published May 14, 2024 02:09 PM
Iga Swiatek

ROME, ITALY - MAY 14: Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Madison Keys of the United States in the quarter-final on Day Nine of the Internazionali BNL D’Italia at Foro Italico on May 14, 2024 in Rome, Italy (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Robert Prange/Getty Images

ROME — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the Italian Open semifinals when she swept aside former finalist Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3.

It was the same result and score Swiatek achieved against Keys in the Madrid semifinals.

The 16th-ranked Keys grew more frustrated at her inability to convert break points — racking 10 without converting a single one — and at one point hit her racket against the clay.

Two-time champion Swiatek will next face No. 3 Coco Gauff or No. 7 Qinwen Zheng.

Taylor Fritz is through to the men’s quarterfinals for the first time after the American recovered from losing a lengthy second-set tiebreak — during which he let slip match point — to see off Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-7 (11), 6-1.

Fritz saved all 11 break points he faced, and will meet the third-seeded Alexander Zverev or Nuno Borges.

Alejandro Tabilo backed up his stunning third-round win against top-ranked Novak Djokovic by edging Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (10) to reach a Masters quarterfinal for the first time.