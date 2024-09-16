 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
WNBA playoff seeds mostly still undecided as league enters final week of season
Arizona Diamondbacks
The balanced Diamondbacks have MLB’s best offense
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Fantasy Basketball: 2024-25 Central Division Team Previews

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
nbc_pft_coltspacker_240916.jpg
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
WNBA playoff seeds mostly still undecided as league enters final week of season
Arizona Diamondbacks
The balanced Diamondbacks have MLB’s best offense
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Fantasy Basketball: 2024-25 Central Division Team Previews

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
nbc_pft_coltspacker_240916.jpg
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner introduces 2 new trainers after firing staff members for doping case

  
Published September 16, 2024 12:10 PM
Jannik Sinner

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) (not pictured) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) play in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

MONACO — U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner introduced a new fitness coach and physiotherapist to his team after firing his previous staff members because of a doping case.

Marco Panichi takes over as fitness coach and Ulises Badio as Sinner’s physiotherapist. Both Panichi and Badio previously worked with Novak Djokovic.

Sinner also continues to work with his osteopath, Andrea Cipolla.

“Welcome to the team Marco and Ulises,” Sinner wrote on Instagram below a photo of him with his new trainers.

Sinner had two positive steroid tests in March but was not suspended after it was determined that the banned substance Clostebol entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his former physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi. Sinner said his former fitness trainer, Umberto Ferrara, purchased a spray containing the steroid and gave it to Naldi for a cut on Naldi’s finger. Naldi then treated Sinner while not wearing gloves.

The doping case was kept secret until it was announced and the top-ranked Sinner went on to beat Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open final.

Sinner announced before the U.S. Open that he had fired Naldi and Ferrara.

Panichi and Badio officially started working with Sinner in Monaco and will travel with the two-time Grand Slam champion to upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.