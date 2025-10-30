Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Eli Tomac street clothes.JPG
Yamaha to Eli Tomac: ‘Thanks for the memories, Eli, what a ride it’s been’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Kayleigh Heckel
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251030.jpg
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Eli Tomac street clothes.JPG
Yamaha to Eli Tomac: ‘Thanks for the memories, Eli, what a ride it’s been’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Kayleigh Heckel
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251030.jpg
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie

  
Published October 30, 2025 03:23 PM
Valentin Vacherot

Valentin Vacherot (MON) plays against Cameron Norrie (GBR) in his men’s singles match on day four of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris. (Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PARIS — There seems to be no stopping Valentin Vacherot, who reached another Masters quarterfinal by beating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (4), 6-4 in Paris.

Already this month, Vacherot made a stunning run from the qualifiers to win the Shanghai Masters for his first career title. He downed 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and beat his own cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final.

“I never expected it,” Vacherot said. “Good thing that I keep going here, maybe enjoying the matches even more than in Shanghai.”

The 40th-ranked Vacherot, who is from Monaco, beat Rinderknech again in the second round here in Paris, setting up a match against Norrie after the British player eliminated top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Vacherot had five aces and saved all five break points against Norrie, who dropped serve once.

Vacherot next faces ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who rallied past Daniel Altmaier 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Victory maintained Auger-Aliassime’s chances of reaching the eight-man, season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Fifth-seeded Ben Shelton beat 12th-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-6 (6), 6-3 to set up a potential quarterfinal with four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner.

Sinner continued his bid to reclaim the No. 1 ranking when he faced Francisco Cerundolo. The unseeded Argentine had won two of their five career matches but lost their two previous meetings indoors.

Sinner will return to No. 1 if he wins the tournament.

Also, defending champion Alexander Zverev played Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz was up against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.