 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Northwestern

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Northwestern Wildcats
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Jordan Spieth
DFS Dish: Genesis Scottish Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Elena Rybakina
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_7-11wouldyourather_230711.jpg
Ohtani trade destinations debate: Yankees, Dodgers
nbc_golf_gc_ohtprincipal_porterkingintv_230711.jpg
How Porter-King supports Hawaii’s female golfers
nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Northwestern

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Northwestern Wildcats
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Jordan Spieth
DFS Dish: Genesis Scottish Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Elena Rybakina
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_7-11wouldyourather_230711.jpg
Ohtani trade destinations debate: Yankees, Dodgers
nbc_golf_gc_ohtprincipal_porterkingintv_230711.jpg
How Porter-King supports Hawaii’s female golfers
nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vondrousova wins final five games to reach Wimbledon semifinals by beating Pegula

  
Published July 11, 2023 11:32 AM
Tennis: Australian Open

Jan 19, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic celebrates during her match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day four of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

WIMBLEDON, England — Marketa Vondrousova won five straight games in the final set to beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 and reach the semifinals at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Vondrousova, a left-handed Czech player who reached the French Open final in 2019, trailed 4-1 in the third set but didn’t lose another game after that.

“I’m just trying to stay in every game. It can change pretty quickly,” Vondrousova said. “She got so much better in the second set. She was pushing me today.”

Pegula is now 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals. The 29-year-old American was playing at this stage at Wimbledon for the first time.

Vondrousova had won only four matches on grass heading into the tournament at the All England Club. But she has won five in a row on the surface over the last eight days.

“My best result here was second round. It’s amazing. I’m just loving grass now,” Vondrousova said.

The victory for Vondrousova is her fourth over a seeded player at this year’s Wimbledon tournament. She beat No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova in the second round, No. 20 Donna Vekic in the third round and No. 32 Marie Bouzkova in the fourth round.

Pegula was leading 3-1 in the third set when play was suspended so that the roof over No. 1 Court could be closed with rain approaching. Pegula then held serve in the next game to lead 4-1 before Vondrousova took over.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek was playing Elina Svitolina on Centre Court in another quarterfinal match. The four-time major champion is playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time.

The winner of that match will face Vondrousova in the semifinals.

Later Tuesday in the men’s quarterfinals, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will face Andrey Rublev on Centre Court and Jannik Sinner will play Roman Safiullin on No. 1 Court.